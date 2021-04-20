Mass. health officials announce 968 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths with a positivity rate of 2.1 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 968 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 633,675 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 33,060 active cases. The seven-day average positivity is 2.11 percent, rising from the mark of 2.04 percent that was reported on Monday.

A total of three new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 17,138 statewide.

A total of 708 people are currently hospitalized and 168 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 87.6 percent of the 5,949,440 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered.

A total of 2,095,808 state residents are fully vaccinated.

