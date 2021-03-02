Mass. health officials announce 980 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths, 7-day positivity rate holds at 1.8 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 980 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A total of 551,667 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 28,867 active cases. The seven-day average positivity rate of 1.82 rising .05 percent from Monday’s report.

A total of 37 new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 15,859 statewide.

Seven hundred and seventy-five people are currently hospitalized and 187 are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

As of this latest report, 88 percent of the 2,061,330 vaccine doses shipped to the Bay State have been administered. Up 1.7 percent what was reported on Monday.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

