BOSTON (WHDH) - State health officials announced Friday how the roughly 600,000 eligible Massachusetts residents can access Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Pfizer COVID-19 Booster is now available to individuals 65 years of age and older, individuals 18 to 64 years of age at risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions, and individuals 18 to 64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 because of occupational or institutional settings who have previously received the Pfizer vaccine.

These residents are eligible to receive their Pfizer booster shot at least 6 months after their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and getting vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones.” Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.

Massachusetts residents will be able to receive Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses from more than 460 locations, including over 450 retail pharmacies, with some appointments available now for booking.

Additional appointments are expected to come online in the coming days and the Baker administration is finalizing plans with other health care providers, including some Regional Collaboratives and local boards of health and mobile providers for Massachusetts residents to receive their Pfizer COVID-19 booster; these sites are expected to open during October.

State officials expect to have the capacity to administer over 300,000 Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots per week by mid-October.

If you are eligible, visit the Vaxfinder tool at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a full list of the hundreds of locations where you can receive a booster.

Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccine administration, with over 99 percent of the 65 and older population having received at least one dose. Over 4.6 million individuals are fully vaccinated, with almost 90 percent of all adults having at least one dose.

