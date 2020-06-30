Mass. health officials announce no new coronavirus-related deaths for first time in months

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported zero new coronavirus deaths Tuesday for the first time in months.

One hundred and fourteen new coronavirus cases were reported, 41 are newly probable and 73 are newly confirmed.

This new data elevated the number of cases to 108,882 on Tuesday.

Due to ongoing data cleaning which identifies and removes duplicate reports, the number of both confirmed and probable deaths has decreased from 8,095 which was reported on Monday to 8,054.

Monday, June 1 was the first day that the government began reporting probable and confirmed cases under recommendation from the CDC. Probable cases are defined as individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test.

They have either had a positive antibody test and either had COVID symptoms or were likely to be exposed to a positive case or did not have an antibody test but had COVID symptoms and were known to be exposed to a positive case.

Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but who were not tested.

The county break-down now includes probable case counts.

1,538 are from Barnstable County, 594 are from Berkshire County, 8,225 are from Bristol County, 49 from Dukes County, 16,088 from Essex County, 366 from Franklin County, 6,776 from Hampden County, 962 from Hampshire County, 23,962 from Middlesex County, 9,166 from Norfolk County, 15 from Nantucket County, 8,684 from Plymouth County, 19,819 from Suffolk County, 12,350 from Worcester County and 288 are unknown, according to the DPH.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that about 68,141 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

About 65,470 of those individuals have completed their quarantine while about 2,671 remain.

