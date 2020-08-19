Mass. health officials announce season’s 3rd human case of EEE

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced the season’s third human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus infection.

Laboratory testing confirmed that a man in is 90s was exposed to EEE in Plymouth County, officials said.

The EEE risk level in Halifax has since been raised to critical and the EEE risk level in East Bridgewater and Hanson has been raised to high.

There are now a total of four Bay State communities at critical risk, nine at high risk, and 18 at moderate risk for EEE.

EEE is a rare but potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages.

There have already been two other human cases identified this year, including a Hampden County woman in her 60s and a male from Plymouth County under the age of 18.

In 2019, there were 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts with 6 deaths.

