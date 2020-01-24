Mass. health officials announce season’s first pediatric flu death

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced the first flu-related pediatric death of the season on Thursday.

The teenager, who lived in Worcester County, tested positive for influenza B, officials said in a news release.

“I feel immense sorrow for the family of this child. This is a tragic reminder of how serious the flu can be for both children and adults,’’ Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said. “Every flu season is different, but January and February are typically the height of flu season. We want people to know that it’s not too late to get a flu shot.”

So far this season, between 2,000-3,000 Bay State residents have been hospitalized with the flu, and there have been 15,000 – 20,000 emergency room visits, officials said.

In 2019, there were four confirmed pediatric flu-related deaths in Massachusetts.

Nationwide, 39 kids have died after contracting the flu this season.

“Kids who have underlying medical conditions are at particular risk and so they should especially be concerned,” Dr. Larry Madoff of the Mass. DPH said. “Very young children are also at higher risk.”

Officials are urging people who have not received a flu shot to get vaccinated and to be on the lookout for the symptoms.

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (tiredness)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

Healthy habits, like hand washing, can go a long way in preventing the spread of the sickness.

