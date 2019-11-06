Mass. health officials announce state’s 3rd death linked to vaping-related lung injury

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced the state’s third death linked to a vaping-related lung injury.

The victim, a man in his 50s from Worcester County, reported vaping both nicotine and THC — an ingredient found in marijuana, state health officials said.

The man is said to be among more than 200 suspected vaping-associated lung injury patients that have been reported to DPH since September, when Massachusetts clinicians were mandated to report any unexplained lung injury in a patient with a history of vaping to the department.

In October, state health officials reported the first two deaths from vaping-associated lung injuries — a woman in her 40s from Middlesex County and a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County. They both reported vaping nicotine.

Gov. Baker declared a public health emergency on Sept. 24 and temporarily banned the sale of vaping products and devices, in response to the growing number of cases of severe lung injuries associated with the use of e-cigarettes, cannabis, and nicotine vaping products.

