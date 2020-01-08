Mass. health officials announce state’s 4th death linked to vaping-related lung injury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fourth Bay State resident has died from a vaping-related lung injury, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

The victim, a man in his 70s from Middlesex County, reported vaping THC — an ingredient found in marijuana, health officials said.

The case was said to be among 36 confirmed cases of e-cigarette or vaping-related lung injury that the DPH has reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since Sept. 11, 2019, when the state began requiring clinicians to report any unexplained lung injury in a patient to the department.

“Today’s news is a tragic reminder that we must remain vigilant about the dangers of vaping,” Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said. “There are resources available to help people quit and we encourage anyone to use these resources.”

In November, the DPH reported the death of a man in his 50s from Worcester County who claimed to have vaped both nicotine and THC. In October, the state reported the vaping-related lung injury deaths of a woman in her 40s from Middlesex County and a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County, both of whom vaped nicotine.

The state’s Cannabis Control Commission maintains a quarantine order on all marijuana vaporizer products, except for devices used exclusively to vape flower.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)