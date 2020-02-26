Mass. health officials announce state’s 5th death linked to vaping-related lung injury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fifth Bay State resident has died from a vaping-related lung injury, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.

The victim, a man in his 40s from Suffolk County, reported vaping THC — a compound found in marijuana, health officials said.

The case was said to be among 46 confirmed cases of e-cigarette or vaping-related lung injury that the DPH has reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since Sept. 11, 2019, when the state began requiring clinicians to report any unexplained lung injury in a patient to the department.

“My condolences go out to the family of this patient who has died from a vaping-associated lung injury,’’ Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said in a news release. “This tragedy reminds us of the dangers of vaping and the reasons we strengthened our laws regarding vaping products.”

In January, the DPH reported the death of a man in his 70s from Middlesex County who claimed to have vaped THC. In November, officials reported the death of a man in his 50s from Worcester County who claimed to have vaped both nicotine and THC. In October, the state reported the vaping-related lung injury deaths of a woman in her 40s from Middlesex County and a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County, both of whom vaped nicotine.

The state’s Public Health Council approved new regulations in December that restrict the sale of nicotine vaping and flavored vaping and tobacco products.

