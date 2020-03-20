Mass. health officials announce state’s first coronavirus-related death

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Friday announced the state’s first coronavirus-related death.

The victim, an 87-year-old military veteran from Winthrop, had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Boston, according to Winthrop town officials.

The victim also had an underlying health condition, officials said.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends who lost their loved one,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “We are living in uncertain and challenging times, and our administration is bringing every available resource to bear in the fight against this disease, and remind everyone in our Commonwealth to continue to work together, follow social distance protocols and look after each other to keep our communities safe.”

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh added, “I am saddened to hear of the first death in Massachusetts from the coronavirus. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family and loved ones.”

The victim’s name has not been released.

On Friday, the state also announced that there were 413 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the Commonwealth.

To date, 3,132 residents of Massachusetts have been tested for COVID-19.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

