Mass. health officials announce state’s first coronavirus-related death

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday announced the state’s first coronavirus-related death.

The victim, a man in his 80s from Suffolk County, had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Boston, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The victim also had an underlying health condition, officials said.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends who lost their loved one,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “We are living in uncertain and challenging times, and our administration is bringing every available resource to bear in the fight against this disease, and remind everyone in our Commonwealth to continue to work together, follow social distance protocols and look after each other to keep our communities safe.”

No additional details on the death were immediately available.

On Thursday, the state announced that there were 328 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the Commonwealth.

To date, 3,132 residents of Massachusetts have been tested for COVID-19.

