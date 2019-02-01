Mass. health officials confirm season’s 2nd flu-related child death

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Health confirmed Friday that a Middlesex County girl has tragically died from a flu-related illness, the second flu-associated pediatric death in the Bay State this season.

The confirmation of the girl’s death came two days after a 12-year-old Milford middle school student passed away.

The Milford boy, identified by town officials as Aaron Zenus, was undergoing treatment at the hospital, where he later passed away after battling a similar illness.

The two cases appear unrelated and were confirmed by the department’s State Public Health Laboratory.

There was one flu-associated pediatric death in Massachusetts in 2018.

Officials say this year’s flu season appears to mirror last year’s in that activity is widespread and severe.

In a statement, Dr. Larry Madoff, the director of epidemiology and immunization in the Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences at the Massachusetts Department of Health said, “January and February are typically the height of the flu season, and flu-related complications can result in very serious, life-threatening illness and even death, among both children and adults. These deaths are tragic and are a reminder of the dangers of flu and the importance of flu vaccination, our best protection against illness. The Department of Public Health urges people to get vaccinated, to wash their hands, cover their cough and sneeze and stay home when sick to limit the spread of disease.”

For more information on how you can protect yourself against influenza, go to mass.gov/flu.

