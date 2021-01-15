Mass. health officials drop flu vaccine requirement for all students

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday announced that the state is dropping its flu vaccine requirement for all students because the season has been mild.

Flu vaccinations will no longer be required for attendance in childcare, preschool, primary, secondary, and post-secondary education, according to the Department of Public Health.

“Preliminary data shows that this has been a mild flu season to date, presumably as people have received their seasonal flu vaccine and have been adhering to mask-wearing and social distancing due to COVID-19,” health officials said in a statement.

The state says it also wants to “alleviate the burden” to obtain the flu vaccination and focus on continuing its COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

In August, the state announced that the vaccine would be mandatory to enter school in January 2021.

The state does strongly recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older receive the flu vaccine each year.

