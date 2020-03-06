Mass. health officials increase number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases to 7

BOSTON (WHDH) – The number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has increased to seven, officials announced Friday.

RELATED: Wellesley schools close early after parent of students tests positive for coronavirus

There are three presumptive positive coronavirus cases and one positive case in Suffolk County, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said at a news conference at City Hall.

The presumptive positive cases in Suffolk County — two women in their 40s and one man in his 40s — are linked to a Biogen conference that was held at the Marriot Long Wharf Hotel in Boston last week, said Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Health and Human Services.

“They were identified by Biogen as people who had close contact with one of the earlier confirmed cases that had been identified,” said Marty Martinez, Chief of Boston Health and Human Services.

In a statement, Marriott Long Wharf said, “The hotel was informed by health authorities on Thursday afternoon of three confirmed COVID-19 cases involving individuals who attended a group meeting that took place between February 24 and 27. We are working closely with the appropriate public health authorities and are following their guidance.”

Despite the climbing number of cases, Walsh urged the public to remain calm.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation. We want everyone to know that we are ready for a safe and effective response,” Walsh said.

There are said to be three additional presumptive positive cases in Norfolk County, including a man in his 40s who recently returned from an organized school trip in Northern Italy and two individuals — one woman in her 30s and one man in his 40s — who were exposed to an infected person at the Biogen meeting.

The one presumptive positive case in Middlesex County is a woman in her 60s who recently traveled to Northern Italy, Sudders said.

RELATED: Indiana resident with coronavirus recently traveled to Boston, officials say

All of the individuals are self-isolating at home and are not showing symptoms.

The lone confirmed positive case is a UMass Boston student who traveled to China. They have has since recovered and are continuing to self-isolate in an off-campus apartment.

When asked if the city was considering postponing major events, such as the Boston Marathon, Gov. Charlie Baker said decisions will be made “based on the guidance” provided by health experts.

“The general public in Massachusetts remains at low risk but we are planning and preparing for the potential for more cases to develop here,” Baker said.

Walsh added, “I think there have been four marathons [around the world] canceled right now but we’re not there in Boston right now.”

Anyone resident who feels ill is urged to stay home and immediately contact their healthcare provider. State officials say they have enough virus testing kits on hand.

RELATED: Tennessee man with coronavirus flew in, out of Boston’s Logan Airport, officials say

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Tens of thousands of people around the world have been sickened by the virus.

Click here for more information on the coronavirus and tips on how to protect yourself.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)