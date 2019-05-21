Mass. health officials investigating case of salmonella at Kelly’s Roast Beef

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is investigating a case of a food handler infected with salmonella at Kelly’s Roast Beef in Saugus, officials announced Tuesday.

State officials say they are working with the health department in Saugus to “take every measure to protect the public.”

At this time, there are no known cases of salmonella among Kelly’s customers.

The restaurant has been closed until further notice, according to a post on Kelly’s Facebook page.

