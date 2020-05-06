Mass. health officials release new town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 208 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,420 with 72,025 confirmed cases.

Lowell, Lynn, Worcester, and Chelsea have all seen more than 2,000 cases. Brockton has passed 3,000 cases, while Boston has reached 10,700 infected individuals.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

City/town Count Rate

 

Abington

 177 985.47

Acton

 95 400.30

Acushnet

 47 449.61

Adams

 32 386.44

Agawam

 333 1164.16

Alford

 0 0
Amesbury 156 937.20

Amherst

 60 148.16

Andover

 210 583.09

Aquinnah

 0 0

Arlington

 248 541.38

Ashburnham

 17 270.70

Ashby

 8 231.38

Ashfield

 <5 *

Ashland

 145 743.86

Athol

 41 342.66

Attleboro

 480 1037.44

Auburn

 152 921.64

Avon

 56 1278.34

Ayer

 45 556.93

Barnstable

 238 530.71

Barre

 42 755.70

Becket

 11 610.96

Bedford

 190 1275.48

Belchertown

 69 433.34

Bellingham

 96 537.02

Belmont

 182 666.52

Berkley

 41 604.70

Berlin

 14 438.43

Bernardston

 6 286.94

Beverly

 440 1068.83

Billerica

 401 920.08

Blackstone

 29 320.64

Blandford

 0 0

Bolton

 10 197.92

Boston

 10729 1543.81

Bourne

 124 592.73

Boxborough

 19 372.00

Boxford

 30 388.74

Boylston

 13 289.61

Braintree

 668 1697.17

Brewster

 91 918.05

Bridgewater

 287 1008.89

Brimfield

 <5 *

Brockton

 3179 3235.68

Brookfield

 8 218.48

Brookline

 308 478.38

Buckland

 7 376.25

Burlington

 201 727.12

Cambridge

 826 732.36

Canton

 239 1036.22

Carlisle

 9 188.73

Carver

 38 312.08

Charlemont

 0 0

Charlton

 45 319.78

Chatham

 10 170.76

Chelmsford

 283 786.51

Chelsea

 2244 5957.85

Cheshire

 <5 *

Chester

 5 368.42

Chesterfield

 <5 *

Chicopee

 288 505.13

Chilmark

 <5 *

Clarksburg

 7 415.82

Clinton

 135 959.13

Cohasset

 20 270.29

Colrain

 <5 *

Concord

 133 710.28

Conway

 <5 *

Cummington

 <5 *

Dalton

 7 107.33

Danvers

 539 1887.53

Dartmouth

 205 556.77

Dedham

 290 1069.13

Deerfield

 6 112.52

Dennis

 54 408.36

Dighton

 44 560.81

Douglas

 29 308.52

Dover

 14 268.65

Dracut

 349 1080.32

Dudley

 57 460.28

Dunstable

 7 210.08

Duxbury

 53 350.22

East Bridgewater

 148 1002.96

East Brookfield

 6 267.68

East Longmeadow

 200 1182.42

Eastham

 10 215.22

Easthampton

 55 339.22

Easton

 213 898.80

Edgartown

 6 146.28

Egremont

 5 456.27

Erving

 5 238.77

Essex

 17 456.90

Everett

 1212 2497.10

Fairhaven

 136 848.38

Fall River

 652 728.92

Falmouth

 136 435.18

Fitchburg

 320 759.15

Florida

 <5 *

Foxborough

 89 491.36

Framingham

 1159 1556.41

Franklin

 98 289.84

Freetown

 68 751.52

Gardner

 116 580.29

Georgetown

 35 391.77

Gill

 <5 *

Gloucester

 188 656.77

Goshen

 <5 *

Gosnold

 0 0

Grafton

 63 315.88

Granby

 18 293.09

Granville

 8 514.04

Great Barrington

 49 721.04

Greenfield

 174 1002.05

Groton

 29 249.02

Groveland

 20 292.67

Hadley

 33 573.88

Halifax

 29 379.51

Hamilton

 22 294.35

Hampden

 17 344.08

Hancock

 <5 *

Hanover

 53 369.99

Hanson

 73 681.81

Hardwick

 7 211.39

Harvard

 15 216.53

Harwich

 96 764.14

Hatfield

 9 277.17

Haverhill

 833 1265.08

Hawley

 0 0

Heath

 0 0

Hingham

 186 781.92

Hinsdale

 <5 *

Holbrook

 153 1354.58

Holden

 70 371.14

Holland

 6 234.35

Holliston

 44 319.20

Holyoke

 678 1645.46

Hopedale

 22 387.39

Hopkinton

 104 637.47

Hubbardston

 5 107.28

Hudson

 125 596.76

Hull

 35 354.38

Huntington

 12 542.65

Ipswich

 52 386.71

Kingston

 97 715.16

Lakeville

 48 425.13

Lancaster

 62 723.64

Lanesborough

 6 196.97

Lawrence

 1975 2239.84

Lee

 16 272.12

Leicester

 106 941.06

Lenox

 12 245.97

Leominster

 294 724.28

Leverett

 <5 *

Lexington

 278 816.56

Leyden

 0 0

Lincoln

 29 335.15

Littleton

 89 915.81

Longmeadow

 189 1218.59

Lowell

 2002 1713.18

Ludlow

 79 378.64

Lunenburg

 42 403.58

Lynn

 2536 2513.30

Lynnfield

 77 661.00

Malden

 897 1323.91

Manchester

 14 283.04

Mansfield

 123 520.39

Marblehead

 158 822.16

Marion

 7 150.85

Marlborough

 581 1337.51

Marshfield

 130 502.72

Mashpee

 42 273.12

Mattapoisett

 22 380.53

Maynard

 52 498.34

Medfield

 32 280.69

Medford

 829 1363.16

Medway

 68 519.88

Melrose

 181 625.82

Mendon

 20 345.24

Merrimac

 19 297.34

Methuen

 664 1239.94
Middleborough 150 557.17

Middlefield

 0 0

Middleton

 128 1240.39

Milford

 470 1603.92

Millbury

 164 1200.84

Millis

 39 493.94

Millville

 13 366.12

Milton

 265 925.61

Monroe

 0 0

Monson

 22 260.81

Montague

 20 233.96

Monterey

 0 0

Montgomery

 <5 *

Mount Washington

 0 0

Nahant

 31 947.46

Nantucket

 12 105.82

Natick

 311 865.75

Needham

 251 856.30

New Ashford

 0 0

New Bedford

 881 884.94

New Braintree

 <5 *

New Marlborough

 <5 *

New Salem

 0 0

Newbury

 6 90.24

Newburyport

 51 286.46

Newton

 588 641.03

Norfolk

 22 178.20

North Adams

 43 329.32

North Andover

 231 763.67

North Attleborough

 197 651.99

North Brookfield

 10 215.21

North Reading

 158 955.56

Northampton

 201 687.62

Northborough

 150 1095.63

Northbridge

 206 1145.44

Northfield

 0 0

Norton

 104 523.59

Norwell

 91 850.08

Norwood

 441 1464.52

Oak Bluffs

 <5 *

Oakham

 <5 *

Orange

 31 379.77

Orleans

 14 247.88

Otis

 <5 *

Oxford

 37 268.45

Palmer

 31 260.63

Paxton

 17 343.49

Peabody

 740 1326.98

Pelham

 <5 *

Pembroke

 59 315.96

Pepperell

 35 284.99

Peru

 <5 *

Petersham

 5 394.70

Phillipston

 12 700.03

Pittsfield

 138 311.67

Plainfield

 0 0

Plainville

 47 515.14

Plymouth

 317 510.99

Plympton

 6 200.73

Princeton

 <5 *

Provincetown

 21 800.34

Quincy

 903 892.82

Randolph

 735 2147.93

Raynham

 201 1345.65

Reading

 221 804.11

Rehoboth

 40 317.06

Revere

 1307 2145.57

Richmond

 5 376.53

Rochester

 19 337.02

Rockland

 227 1258.56

Rockport

 47 717.10

Rowe

 <5 *

Rowley

 26 421.15

Royalston

 <5 *

Russell

 8 423.95

Rutland

 33 366.30

Salem

 445 988.48

Salisbury

 37 418.52

Sandisfield

 <5 *

Sandwich

 67 318.52

Saugus

 391 1375.53

Savoy

 <5 *

Scituate

 84 463.54

Seekonk

 51 364.23

Sharon

 115 628.05

Sheffield

 13 421.12

Shelburne

 7 378.53

Sherborn

 11 286.66

Shirley

 134 1589.73

Shrewsbury

 240 609.15

Shutesbury

 <5 *

Somerset

 80 432.26

Somerville

 660 862.31

South Hadley

 61 337.03

Southampton

 26 432.93

Southborough

 35 359.98

Southbridge

 66 391.85
Southwick 42 428.86

Spencer

 33 286.45

Springfield

 1615 1020.00

Sterling

 52 660.46

Stockbridge

 11 630.90

Stoneham

 300 1345.05

Stoughton

 485 1753.59

Stow

 22 305.14

Sturbridge

 27 258.57

Sudbury

 98 547.37

Sunderland

 7 184.14

Sutton

 38 422.95

Swampscott

 109 795.23

Swansea

 73 457.12

Taunton

 690 1204.63

Templeton

 98 1097.31

Tewksbury

 429 1393.28

Tisbury

 <5 *

Tolland

 <5 *

Topsfield

 100 1711.18

Townsend

 24 262.33

Truro

 10 506.37

Tyngsborough

 79 658.84

Tyringham

 <5 *

Upton

 15 165.91

Uxbridge

 55 356.83

Wakefield

 244 903.54

Wales

 <5 *

Walpole

 178 687.24

Waltham

 872 1308.14

Ware

 17 167.67

Wareham

 162 676.39

Warren

 12 221.32

Warwick

 0 0

Washington

 <5 *

Watertown

 305 919.43

Wayland

 83 624.91

Webster

 100 581.70

Wellesley

 200 672.62

Wellfleet

 <5 *

Wendell

 0 0
Wenham 12 230.50

West Boylston

 29 369.42

West Bridgewater

 76 1048.63

West Brookfield

 10 269.57

West Newbury

 5 122.50

West Springfield

 256 869.06

West Stockbridge

 <5 *

West Tisbury

 7 242.81

Westborough

 251 1332.12

Westfield

 384 923.56

Westford

 120 518.60

Westhampton

 <5 *

Westminster

 17 231.86

Weston

 89 802.25

Westport

 54 324.44

Westwood

 93 630.96

Weymouth

 560 998.87

Whately

 <5 *

Whitman

 147 953.32

Wilbraham

 152 1045.22

Williamsburg

 9 364.84

Williamstown

 80 1085.67

Wilmington

 288 1181.63

Winchendon

 58 539.70

Winchester

 79 353.88

Windsor

 0 0

Winthrop

 196 1039.94

Woburn

 424 1021.91

Worcester

 2989 1557.84

Worthington

 0 0

Wrentham

 145 1286.09

Yarmouth

 80 333.01

Unknown1

 326 *

State Total

 72025 1033.83

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

