Mass. health officials release new town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 208 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,420 with 72,025 confirmed cases.

Lowell, Lynn, Worcester, and Chelsea have all seen more than 2,000 cases. Brockton has passed 3,000 cases, while Boston has reached 10,700 infected individuals.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

City/town Count Rate Abington 177 985.47 Acton 95 400.30 Acushnet 47 449.61 Adams 32 386.44 Agawam 333 1164.16 Alford 0 0 Amesbury 156 937.20 Amherst 60 148.16 Andover 210 583.09 Aquinnah 0 0 Arlington 248 541.38 Ashburnham 17 270.70 Ashby 8 231.38 Ashfield <5 * Ashland 145 743.86 Athol 41 342.66 Attleboro 480 1037.44 Auburn 152 921.64 Avon 56 1278.34 Ayer 45 556.93 Barnstable 238 530.71 Barre 42 755.70 Becket 11 610.96 Bedford 190 1275.48 Belchertown 69 433.34 Bellingham 96 537.02 Belmont 182 666.52 Berkley 41 604.70 Berlin 14 438.43 Bernardston 6 286.94 Beverly 440 1068.83 Billerica 401 920.08 Blackstone 29 320.64 Blandford 0 0 Bolton 10 197.92 Boston 10729 1543.81 Bourne 124 592.73 Boxborough 19 372.00 Boxford 30 388.74 Boylston 13 289.61 Braintree 668 1697.17 Brewster 91 918.05 Bridgewater 287 1008.89 Brimfield <5 * Brockton 3179 3235.68 Brookfield 8 218.48 Brookline 308 478.38 Buckland 7 376.25 Burlington 201 727.12 Cambridge 826 732.36 Canton 239 1036.22 Carlisle 9 188.73 Carver 38 312.08 Charlemont 0 0 Charlton 45 319.78 Chatham 10 170.76 Chelmsford 283 786.51 Chelsea 2244 5957.85 Cheshire <5 * Chester 5 368.42 Chesterfield <5 * Chicopee 288 505.13 Chilmark <5 * Clarksburg 7 415.82 Clinton 135 959.13 Cohasset 20 270.29 Colrain <5 * Concord 133 710.28 Conway <5 * Cummington <5 * Dalton 7 107.33 Danvers 539 1887.53 Dartmouth 205 556.77 Dedham 290 1069.13 Deerfield 6 112.52 Dennis 54 408.36 Dighton 44 560.81 Douglas 29 308.52 Dover 14 268.65 Dracut 349 1080.32 Dudley 57 460.28 Dunstable 7 210.08 Duxbury 53 350.22 East Bridgewater 148 1002.96 East Brookfield 6 267.68 East Longmeadow 200 1182.42 Eastham 10 215.22 Easthampton 55 339.22 Easton 213 898.80 Edgartown 6 146.28 Egremont 5 456.27 Erving 5 238.77 Essex 17 456.90 Everett 1212 2497.10 Fairhaven 136 848.38 Fall River 652 728.92 Falmouth 136 435.18 Fitchburg 320 759.15 Florida <5 * Foxborough 89 491.36 Framingham 1159 1556.41 Franklin 98 289.84 Freetown 68 751.52 Gardner 116 580.29 Georgetown 35 391.77 Gill <5 * Gloucester 188 656.77 Goshen <5 * Gosnold 0 0 Grafton 63 315.88 Granby 18 293.09 Granville 8 514.04 Great Barrington 49 721.04 Greenfield 174 1002.05 Groton 29 249.02 Groveland 20 292.67 Hadley 33 573.88 Halifax 29 379.51 Hamilton 22 294.35 Hampden 17 344.08 Hancock <5 * Hanover 53 369.99 Hanson 73 681.81 Hardwick 7 211.39 Harvard 15 216.53 Harwich 96 764.14 Hatfield 9 277.17 Haverhill 833 1265.08 Hawley 0 0 Heath 0 0 Hingham 186 781.92 Hinsdale <5 * Holbrook 153 1354.58 Holden 70 371.14 Holland 6 234.35 Holliston 44 319.20 Holyoke 678 1645.46 Hopedale 22 387.39 Hopkinton 104 637.47 Hubbardston 5 107.28 Hudson 125 596.76 Hull 35 354.38 Huntington 12 542.65 Ipswich 52 386.71 Kingston 97 715.16 Lakeville 48 425.13 Lancaster 62 723.64 Lanesborough 6 196.97 Lawrence 1975 2239.84 Lee 16 272.12 Leicester 106 941.06 Lenox 12 245.97 Leominster 294 724.28 Leverett <5 * Lexington 278 816.56 Leyden 0 0 Lincoln 29 335.15 Littleton 89 915.81 Longmeadow 189 1218.59 Lowell 2002 1713.18 Ludlow 79 378.64 Lunenburg 42 403.58 Lynn 2536 2513.30 Lynnfield 77 661.00 Malden 897 1323.91 Manchester 14 283.04 Mansfield 123 520.39 Marblehead 158 822.16 Marion 7 150.85 Marlborough 581 1337.51 Marshfield 130 502.72 Mashpee 42 273.12 Mattapoisett 22 380.53 Maynard 52 498.34 Medfield 32 280.69 Medford 829 1363.16 Medway 68 519.88 Melrose 181 625.82 Mendon 20 345.24 Merrimac 19 297.34 Methuen 664 1239.94 Middleborough 150 557.17 Middlefield 0 0 Middleton 128 1240.39 Milford 470 1603.92 Millbury 164 1200.84 Millis 39 493.94 Millville 13 366.12 Milton 265 925.61 Monroe 0 0 Monson 22 260.81 Montague 20 233.96 Monterey 0 0 Montgomery <5 * Mount Washington 0 0 Nahant 31 947.46 Nantucket 12 105.82 Natick 311 865.75 Needham 251 856.30 New Ashford 0 0 New Bedford 881 884.94 New Braintree <5 * New Marlborough <5 * New Salem 0 0 Newbury 6 90.24 Newburyport 51 286.46 Newton 588 641.03 Norfolk 22 178.20 North Adams 43 329.32 North Andover 231 763.67 North Attleborough 197 651.99 North Brookfield 10 215.21 North Reading 158 955.56 Northampton 201 687.62 Northborough 150 1095.63 Northbridge 206 1145.44 Northfield 0 0 Norton 104 523.59 Norwell 91 850.08 Norwood 441 1464.52 Oak Bluffs <5 * Oakham <5 * Orange 31 379.77 Orleans 14 247.88 Otis <5 * Oxford 37 268.45 Palmer 31 260.63 Paxton 17 343.49 Peabody 740 1326.98 Pelham <5 * Pembroke 59 315.96 Pepperell 35 284.99 Peru <5 * Petersham 5 394.70 Phillipston 12 700.03 Pittsfield 138 311.67 Plainfield 0 0 Plainville 47 515.14 Plymouth 317 510.99 Plympton 6 200.73 Princeton <5 * Provincetown 21 800.34 Quincy 903 892.82 Randolph 735 2147.93 Raynham 201 1345.65 Reading 221 804.11 Rehoboth 40 317.06 Revere 1307 2145.57 Richmond 5 376.53 Rochester 19 337.02 Rockland 227 1258.56 Rockport 47 717.10 Rowe <5 * Rowley 26 421.15 Royalston <5 * Russell 8 423.95 Rutland 33 366.30 Salem 445 988.48 Salisbury 37 418.52 Sandisfield <5 * Sandwich 67 318.52 Saugus 391 1375.53 Savoy <5 * Scituate 84 463.54 Seekonk 51 364.23 Sharon 115 628.05 Sheffield 13 421.12 Shelburne 7 378.53 Sherborn 11 286.66 Shirley 134 1589.73 Shrewsbury 240 609.15 Shutesbury <5 * Somerset 80 432.26 Somerville 660 862.31 South Hadley 61 337.03 Southampton 26 432.93 Southborough 35 359.98 Southbridge 66 391.85 Southwick 42 428.86 Spencer 33 286.45 Springfield 1615 1020.00 Sterling 52 660.46 Stockbridge 11 630.90 Stoneham 300 1345.05 Stoughton 485 1753.59 Stow 22 305.14 Sturbridge 27 258.57 Sudbury 98 547.37 Sunderland 7 184.14 Sutton 38 422.95 Swampscott 109 795.23 Swansea 73 457.12 Taunton 690 1204.63 Templeton 98 1097.31 Tewksbury 429 1393.28 Tisbury <5 * Tolland <5 * Topsfield 100 1711.18 Townsend 24 262.33 Truro 10 506.37 Tyngsborough 79 658.84 Tyringham <5 * Upton 15 165.91 Uxbridge 55 356.83 Wakefield 244 903.54 Wales <5 * Walpole 178 687.24 Waltham 872 1308.14 Ware 17 167.67 Wareham 162 676.39 Warren 12 221.32 Warwick 0 0 Washington <5 * Watertown 305 919.43 Wayland 83 624.91 Webster 100 581.70 Wellesley 200 672.62 Wellfleet <5 * Wendell 0 0 Wenham 12 230.50 West Boylston 29 369.42 West Bridgewater 76 1048.63 West Brookfield 10 269.57 West Newbury 5 122.50 West Springfield 256 869.06 West Stockbridge <5 * West Tisbury 7 242.81 Westborough 251 1332.12 Westfield 384 923.56 Westford 120 518.60 Westhampton <5 * Westminster 17 231.86 Weston 89 802.25 Westport 54 324.44 Westwood 93 630.96 Weymouth 560 998.87 Whately <5 * Whitman 147 953.32 Wilbraham 152 1045.22 Williamsburg 9 364.84 Williamstown 80 1085.67 Wilmington 288 1181.63 Winchendon 58 539.70 Winchester 79 353.88 Windsor 0 0 Winthrop 196 1039.94 Woburn 424 1021.91 Worcester 2989 1557.84 Worthington 0 0 Wrentham 145 1286.09 Yarmouth 80 333.01 Unknown1 326 * State Total 72025 1033.83

