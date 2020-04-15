Mass. health officials release town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - For the first time since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday released a list documenting the number of cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders announced during a news conference at the State House that health officials would be releasing an updated town-by-town case breakdown on a weekly basis.

On Wednesday, there were 151 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,108 with 29,918 confirmed cases.

Boston has had over 4,500 reported cases. Chelsea, Brockton, and Randolph all have over 1,000 cases. Everett and Lawrence have each surpassed 900 cases.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

City/Town Count Rate*

Abington 54 300.65 Acton 35 147.48 Acushnet 16 153.06 Adams 25 301.91 Agawam 168 587.32 Alford 0 0.00 Amesbury 23 138.18 Amherst 11 27.16 Andover 51 141.61 Aquinnah 0 0.00 Arlington 94 205.20 Ashburnham 7 111.47 Ashby 7 202.46 Ashfield <5 * Ashland 63 323.20 Athol 28 234.01 Attleboro 210 453.88 Auburn 34 206.16 Avon 24 547.86 Ayer 27 334.16 Barnstable 94 209.61 Barre 12 215.91 Becket 10 555.42 Bedford 81 543.76 Belchertown 25 157.01 Bellingham 33 184.60 Belmont 118 432.14 Berkley 17 250.73 Berlin 8 250.53 Bernardston <5 * Beverly 150 364.37 Billerica 134 307.46 Blackstone 19 210.08 Blandford <5 * Bolton <5 * Boston 4609 663.20 Bourne 83 396.75 Boxborough 7 137.05 Boxford 15 194.37 Boylston 9 200.50 Braintree 308 782.53 Brewster 16 161.42 Bridgewater 103 362.08 Brimfield <5 * Brockton 1202 1223.43 Brookfield 5 136.55 Brookline 144 223.66 Buckland <5 * Burlington 91 329.19 Cambridge 471 417.61 Canton 113 489.93 Carlisle 5 104.85 Carver 18 147.83 Charlemont 0 0.00 Charlton 15 106.59 Chatham 6 102.46 Chelmsford 113 314.05 Chelsea 712 1890.37 Cheshire <5 * Chester <5 * Chesterfield 0 0.00 Chicopee 142 249.06 Chilmark 0 0.00 Clarksburg 6 356.42 Clinton 33 234.45 Cohasset 14 189.20 Colrain <5 * Concord 23 122.83 Conway <5 * Cummington <5 * Dalton 6 91.99 Danvers 190 665.36 Dartmouth 64 173.82 Dedham 125 460.83 Deerfield <5 * Dennis 26 196.62 Dighton 13 165.69 Douglas 18 191.50 Dover 14 268.65 Dracut 136 420.98 Dudley 19 153.43 Dunstable <5 * Duxbury 25 165.20 East Bridgewater 87 589.58 East Brookfield <5 * East Longmeadow 55 325.16 Eastham 6 129.13 Easthampton 26 160.36 Easton 113 476.83 Edgartown <5 * Egremont <5 * Erving <5 * Essex 8 215.01 Everett 444 914.78 Fairhaven 37 230.81 Fall River 150 167.70 Falmouth 96 307.19 Fitchburg 97 230.12 Florida <5 * Foxborough 43 237.40 Framingham 263 353.18 Franklin 37 109.43 Freetown 22 243.14 Gardner 61 305.15 Georgetown 18 201.48 Gill <5 * Gloucester 65 227.07 Goshen <5 * Gosnold 0 0.00 Grafton 33 165.46 Granby 12 195.39 Granville 6 385.53 Great Barrington 30 441.45 Greenfield 94 541.34 Groton 15 128.81 Groveland 6 87.80 Hadley 15 260.85 Halifax 20 261.73 Hamilton 11 147.18 Hampden 12 242.88 Hancock <5 * Hanover 33 230.37 Hanson 24 224.16 Hardwick <5 * Harvard 11 158.79 Harwich 29 230.84 Hatfield <5 * Haverhill 217 329.56 Heath 0 0.00 Hawley 0 0.00 Hingham 49 205.99 Hinsdale <5 * Holbrook 64 566.62 Holden 30 159.06 Holland 5 195.29 Holliston 18 130.58 Holyoke 305 740.21 Hopedale 7 123.26 Hopkinton 21 128.72 Hubbardston <5 * Hudson 49 233.93 Hull 14 141.75 Huntington 5 226.10 Ipswich 23 171.04 Kingston 24 176.95 Lakeville 21 185.99 Lancaster 11 128.39 Lanesborough <5 * Lawrence 814 923.15 Lee 10 170.07 Leicester 14 124.29 Lenox 10 204.98 Leominster 84 206.94 Leverett <5 * Lexington 149 437.65 Leyden 0 0.00 Lincoln 16 184.91 Littleton 69 710.01 Longmeadow 128 825.29 Lowell 598 511.73 Ludlow 28 134.20 Lunenburg 21 201.79 Lynn 745 738.33 Lynnfield 44 377.71 Malden 379 559.38 Manchester 9 181.95 Mansfield 60 253.85 Marblehead 52 270.59 Marion <5 * Marlborough 177 407.47 Marshfield 67 259.09 Mashpee 28 182.08 Mattapoisett 8 138.37 Maynard 20 191.67 Medfield 16 140.35 Medford 350 575.52 Medway 27 206.42 Melrose 86 297.35 Mendon 9 155.36 Merrimac <5 * Methuen 273 509.79 Middleborough 51 189.44 Middlefield 0 0.00 Middleton 64 620.20 Milford 71 242.29 Millbury 60 439.33 Millis 18 227.97 Millville <5 * Milton 112 391.20 Monroe 0 0.00 Monson 10 118.55 Montague 10 116.98 Monterey 0 0.00 Montgomery <5 * Mount Washington 0 0.00 Nahant 24 733.51 Nantucket 9 79.37 Natick 114 317.35 Needham 114 388.92 New Ashford 0 0.00 New Bedford 165 165.74 New Braintree <5 * New Marlborough <5 * New Salem 0 0.00 Newbury <5 * Newburyport 30 168.50 Newton 337 367.39 Norfolk 14 113.40 North Adams 29 222.10 North Andover 88 290.92 North Attleborough 71 234.98 North Brookfield <5 * North Reading 46 278.20 Northampton 59 201.84 Northborough 48 350.60 Northbridge 76 422.59 Northfield <5 * Norton 47 236.62 Norwell 30 280.25 Norwood 229 760.49 Oak Bluffs <5 * Oakham <5 * Orange 23 281.77 Orleans 9 159.35 Otis <5 * Oxford 15 108.83 Palmer 12 100.89 Paxton 8 161.64 Peabody 227 407.06 Pelham <5 * Pembroke 30 160.66 Pepperell 15 122.14 Peru <5 * Petersham <5 * Phillipston 7 408.35 Pittsfield 111 250.69 Plainfield 0 0.00 Plainville 22 241.13 Plymouth 108 174.09 Plympton <5 * Princeton <5 * Provincetown 18 686.01 Quincy 369 364.84 Randolph 367 1072.50 Raynham 84 562.36 Reading 78 283.80 Rehoboth 19 150.60 Revere 470 771.55 Richmond 5 376.53 Rochester 7 124.17 Rockland 64 354.84 Rockport 15 228.86 Rowe 0 0.00 Rowley 10 161.98 Royalston <5 * Russell 7 370.95 Rutland 16 177.60 Salem 181 402.06 Salisbury 12 135.74 Sandisfield <5 * Sandwich 50 237.70 Saugus 137 481.96 Savoy <5 * Scituate 49 270.40 Seekonk 26 185.68 Sharon 57 311.29 Sheffield 9 291.54 Shelburne 6 324.45 Sherborn <5 * Shirley 15 177.96 Shrewsbury 98 248.74 Shutesbury <5 * Somerset 34 183.71 Somerville 280 365.83 South Hadley 38 209.95 Southampton 19 316.37 Southborough 21 215.99 Southbridge 31 184.05 Southwick 16 163.38 Spencer 8 69.44 Springfield 542 342.32 Sterling 14 177.82 Stockbridge 6 344.13 Stoneham 129 578.37 Stoughton 194 701.44 Stow 7 97.09 Sturbridge 17 162.80 Sudbury 34 189.90 Sunderland 5 131.53 Sutton 18 200.34 Swampscott 60 437.74 Swansea 27 169.07 Taunton 247 431.22 Templeton 34 380.70 Tewksbury 129 418.96 Tisbury <5 * Tolland 0 0.00 Topsfield 16 273.79 Townsend 11 120.23 Truro 8 405.10 Tyngsborough 40 333.59 Tyringham <5 * Upton 11 121.67 Uxbridge 20 129.76 Wakefield 119 440.66 Wales <5 * Walpole 92 355.20 Waltham 298 447.05 Ware 10 98.63 Wareham 34 141.96 Warren <5 * Warwick 0 0.00 Washington <5 * Watertown 110 331.60 Wayland 26 195.75 Webster 35 203.59 Wellesley 75 252.23 Wellfleet <5 * Wendell 0 0.00 Wenham 7 134.46 West Boylston 17 216.56 West Bridgewater 26 358.74 West Brookfield 5 134.79 West Newbury <5 * West Springfield 110 373.42 West Stockbridge <5 * West Tisbury 5 173.43 Westborough 72 382.12 Westfield 202 485.83 Westford 50 216.08 Westhampton <5 * Westminster 10 136.39 Weston 56 504.79 Westport 13 78.11 Westwood 48 325.66 Weymouth 267 476.25 Whately <5 * Whitman 52 337.23 Wilbraham 42 288.81 Williamsburg 5 202.69 Williamstown 74 1004.24 Wilmington 140 574.40 Winchendon 32 297.77 Winchester 37 165.74 Windsor 0 0.00 Winthrop 81 429.77 Woburn 117 281.99 Worcester 886 461.77 Worthington 0 0.00 Wrentham 29 257.22 Yarmouth 42 174.83 Unknown1 506 * State Total 28163 487.76

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)