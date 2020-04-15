Mass. health officials release town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - For the first time since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday released a list documenting the number of cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.
Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders announced during a news conference at the State House that health officials would be releasing an updated town-by-town case breakdown on a weekly basis.
On Wednesday, there were 151 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,108 with 29,918 confirmed cases.
Boston has had over 4,500 reported cases. Chelsea, Brockton, and Randolph all have over 1,000 cases. Everett and Lawrence have each surpassed 900 cases.
Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.
|City/Town
|Count
|Rate*
|
Abington
|54
|300.65
|
Acton
|35
|147.48
|
Acushnet
|16
|153.06
|
Adams
|25
|301.91
|
Agawam
|168
|587.32
|
Alford
|0
|0.00
|Amesbury
|23
|138.18
|
Amherst
|11
|27.16
|
Andover
|51
|141.61
|
Aquinnah
|0
|0.00
|
Arlington
|94
|205.20
|
Ashburnham
|7
|111.47
|
Ashby
|7
|202.46
|
Ashfield
|<5
|*
|
Ashland
|63
|323.20
|
Athol
|28
|234.01
|
Attleboro
|210
|453.88
|
Auburn
|34
|206.16
|
Avon
|24
|547.86
|
Ayer
|27
|334.16
|
Barnstable
|94
|209.61
|
Barre
|12
|215.91
|
Becket
|10
|555.42
|
Bedford
|81
|543.76
|
Belchertown
|25
|157.01
|
Bellingham
|33
|184.60
|
Belmont
|118
|432.14
|
Berkley
|17
|250.73
|
Berlin
|8
|250.53
|
Bernardston
|<5
|*
|
Beverly
|150
|364.37
|
Billerica
|134
|307.46
|
Blackstone
|19
|210.08
|
Blandford
|<5
|*
|
Bolton
|<5
|*
|
Boston
|4609
|663.20
|
Bourne
|83
|396.75
|
Boxborough
|7
|137.05
|
Boxford
|15
|194.37
|
Boylston
|9
|200.50
|
Braintree
|308
|782.53
|
Brewster
|16
|161.42
|
Bridgewater
|103
|362.08
|
Brimfield
|<5
|*
|
Brockton
|1202
|1223.43
|
Brookfield
|5
|136.55
|
Brookline
|144
|223.66
|
Buckland
|<5
|*
|
Burlington
|91
|329.19
|
Cambridge
|471
|417.61
|
Canton
|113
|489.93
|
Carlisle
|5
|104.85
|
Carver
|18
|147.83
|
Charlemont
|0
|0.00
|
Charlton
|15
|106.59
|
Chatham
|6
|102.46
|
Chelmsford
|113
|314.05
|
Chelsea
|712
|1890.37
|
Cheshire
|<5
|*
|
Chester
|<5
|*
|
Chesterfield
|0
|0.00
|
Chicopee
|142
|249.06
|
Chilmark
|0
|0.00
|
Clarksburg
|6
|356.42
|
Clinton
|33
|234.45
|
Cohasset
|14
|189.20
|
Colrain
|<5
|*
|
Concord
|23
|122.83
|
Conway
|<5
|*
|
Cummington
|<5
|*
|
Dalton
|6
|91.99
|
Danvers
|190
|665.36
|
Dartmouth
|64
|173.82
|
Dedham
|125
|460.83
|
Deerfield
|<5
|*
|
Dennis
|26
|196.62
|
Dighton
|13
|165.69
|
Douglas
|18
|191.50
|
Dover
|14
|268.65
|
Dracut
|136
|420.98
|
Dudley
|19
|153.43
|
Dunstable
|<5
|*
|
Duxbury
|25
|165.20
|
East Bridgewater
|87
|589.58
|
East Brookfield
|<5
|*
|
East Longmeadow
|55
|325.16
|
Eastham
|6
|129.13
|
Easthampton
|26
|160.36
|
Easton
|113
|476.83
|
Edgartown
|<5
|*
|
Egremont
|<5
|*
|
Erving
|<5
|*
|
Essex
|8
|215.01
|
Everett
|444
|914.78
|
Fairhaven
|37
|230.81
|
Fall River
|150
|167.70
|
Falmouth
|96
|307.19
|
Fitchburg
|97
|230.12
|
Florida
|<5
|*
|
Foxborough
|43
|237.40
|
Framingham
|263
|353.18
|
Franklin
|37
|109.43
|
Freetown
|22
|243.14
|
Gardner
|61
|305.15
|
Georgetown
|18
|201.48
|
Gill
|<5
|*
|
Gloucester
|65
|227.07
|
Goshen
|<5
|*
|
Gosnold
|0
|0.00
|
Grafton
|33
|165.46
|
Granby
|12
|195.39
|
Granville
|6
|385.53
|
Great Barrington
|30
|441.45
|
Greenfield
|94
|541.34
|
Groton
|15
|128.81
|
Groveland
|6
|87.80
|
Hadley
|15
|260.85
|
Halifax
|20
|261.73
|
Hamilton
|11
|147.18
|
Hampden
|12
|242.88
|
Hancock
|<5
|*
|
Hanover
|33
|230.37
|
Hanson
|24
|224.16
|
Hardwick
|<5
|*
|
Harvard
|11
|158.79
|
Harwich
|29
|230.84
|
Hatfield
|<5
|*
|
Haverhill
|217
|329.56
|
Heath
|0
|0.00
|
Hawley
|0
|0.00
|
Hingham
|49
|205.99
|
Hinsdale
|<5
|*
|
Holbrook
|64
|566.62
|
Holden
|30
|159.06
|
Holland
|5
|195.29
|
Holliston
|18
|130.58
|
Holyoke
|305
|740.21
|
Hopedale
|7
|123.26
|
Hopkinton
|21
|128.72
|
Hubbardston
|<5
|*
|
Hudson
|49
|233.93
|
Hull
|14
|141.75
|
Huntington
|5
|226.10
|
Ipswich
|23
|171.04
|
Kingston
|24
|176.95
|
Lakeville
|21
|185.99
|
Lancaster
|11
|128.39
|
Lanesborough
|<5
|*
|
Lawrence
|814
|923.15
|
Lee
|10
|170.07
|
Leicester
|14
|124.29
|
Lenox
|10
|204.98
|
Leominster
|84
|206.94
|
Leverett
|<5
|*
|
Lexington
|149
|437.65
|
Leyden
|0
|0.00
|
Lincoln
|16
|184.91
|
Littleton
|69
|710.01
|
Longmeadow
|128
|825.29
|
Lowell
|598
|511.73
|
Ludlow
|28
|134.20
|
Lunenburg
|21
|201.79
|
Lynn
|745
|738.33
|
Lynnfield
|44
|377.71
|
Malden
|379
|559.38
|
Manchester
|9
|181.95
|
Mansfield
|60
|253.85
|
Marblehead
|52
|270.59
|
Marion
|<5
|*
|
Marlborough
|177
|407.47
|
Marshfield
|67
|259.09
|
Mashpee
|28
|182.08
|
Mattapoisett
|8
|138.37
|
Maynard
|20
|191.67
|
Medfield
|16
|140.35
|
Medford
|350
|575.52
|
Medway
|27
|206.42
|
Melrose
|86
|297.35
|
Mendon
|9
|155.36
|
Merrimac
|<5
|*
|
Methuen
|273
|509.79
|Middleborough
|51
|189.44
|
Middlefield
|0
|0.00
|
Middleton
|64
|620.20
|
Milford
|71
|242.29
|
Millbury
|60
|439.33
|
Millis
|18
|227.97
|
Millville
|<5
|*
|
Milton
|112
|391.20
|
Monroe
|0
|0.00
|
Monson
|10
|118.55
|
Montague
|10
|116.98
|
Monterey
|0
|0.00
|
Montgomery
|<5
|*
|
Mount Washington
|0
|0.00
|
Nahant
|24
|733.51
|
Nantucket
|9
|79.37
|
Natick
|114
|317.35
|
Needham
|114
|388.92
|
New Ashford
|0
|0.00
|
New Bedford
|165
|165.74
|
New Braintree
|<5
|*
|
New Marlborough
|<5
|*
|
New Salem
|0
|0.00
|
Newbury
|<5
|*
|
Newburyport
|30
|168.50
|
Newton
|337
|367.39
|
Norfolk
|14
|113.40
|
North Adams
|29
|222.10
|
North Andover
|88
|290.92
|
North Attleborough
|71
|234.98
|
North Brookfield
|<5
|*
|
North Reading
|46
|278.20
|
Northampton
|59
|201.84
|
Northborough
|48
|350.60
|
Northbridge
|76
|422.59
|
Northfield
|<5
|*
|
Norton
|47
|236.62
|
Norwell
|30
|280.25
|
Norwood
|229
|760.49
|
Oak Bluffs
|<5
|*
|
Oakham
|<5
|*
|
Orange
|23
|281.77
|
Orleans
|9
|159.35
|
Otis
|<5
|*
|
Oxford
|15
|108.83
|
Palmer
|12
|100.89
|
Paxton
|8
|161.64
|
Peabody
|227
|407.06
|
Pelham
|<5
|*
|
Pembroke
|30
|160.66
|
Pepperell
|15
|122.14
|
Peru
|<5
|*
|
Petersham
|<5
|*
|
Phillipston
|7
|408.35
|
Pittsfield
|111
|250.69
|
Plainfield
|0
|0.00
|
Plainville
|22
|241.13
|
Plymouth
|108
|174.09
|
Plympton
|<5
|*
|
Princeton
|<5
|*
|
Provincetown
|18
|686.01
|
Quincy
|369
|364.84
|
Randolph
|367
|1072.50
|
Raynham
|84
|562.36
|
Reading
|78
|283.80
|
Rehoboth
|19
|150.60
|
Revere
|470
|771.55
|
Richmond
|5
|376.53
|
Rochester
|7
|124.17
|
Rockland
|64
|354.84
|
Rockport
|15
|228.86
|
Rowe
|0
|0.00
|
Rowley
|10
|161.98
|
Royalston
|<5
|*
|
Russell
|7
|370.95
|
Rutland
|16
|177.60
|
Salem
|181
|402.06
|
Salisbury
|12
|135.74
|
Sandisfield
|<5
|*
|
Sandwich
|50
|237.70
|
Saugus
|137
|481.96
|
Savoy
|<5
|*
|
Scituate
|49
|270.40
|
Seekonk
|26
|185.68
|
Sharon
|57
|311.29
|
Sheffield
|9
|291.54
|
Shelburne
|6
|324.45
|
Sherborn
|<5
|*
|
Shirley
|15
|177.96
|
Shrewsbury
|98
|248.74
|
Shutesbury
|<5
|*
|
Somerset
|34
|183.71
|
Somerville
|280
|365.83
|
South Hadley
|38
|209.95
|
Southampton
|19
|316.37
|
Southborough
|21
|215.99
|
Southbridge
|31
|184.05
|Southwick
|16
|163.38
|
Spencer
|8
|69.44
|
Springfield
|542
|342.32
|
Sterling
|14
|177.82
|
Stockbridge
|6
|344.13
|
Stoneham
|129
|578.37
|
Stoughton
|194
|701.44
|
Stow
|7
|97.09
|
Sturbridge
|17
|162.80
|
Sudbury
|34
|189.90
|
Sunderland
|5
|131.53
|
Sutton
|18
|200.34
|
Swampscott
|60
|437.74
|
Swansea
|27
|169.07
|
Taunton
|247
|431.22
|
Templeton
|34
|380.70
|
Tewksbury
|129
|418.96
|
Tisbury
|<5
|*
|
Tolland
|0
|0.00
|
Topsfield
|16
|273.79
|
Townsend
|11
|120.23
|
Truro
|8
|405.10
|
Tyngsborough
|40
|333.59
|
Tyringham
|<5
|*
|
Upton
|11
|121.67
|
Uxbridge
|20
|129.76
|
Wakefield
|119
|440.66
|
Wales
|<5
|*
|
Walpole
|92
|355.20
|
Waltham
|298
|447.05
|
Ware
|10
|98.63
|
Wareham
|34
|141.96
|
Warren
|<5
|*
|
Warwick
|0
|0.00
|
Washington
|<5
|*
|
Watertown
|110
|331.60
|
Wayland
|26
|195.75
|
Webster
|35
|203.59
|
Wellesley
|75
|252.23
|
Wellfleet
|<5
|*
|
Wendell
|0
|0.00
|Wenham
|7
|134.46
|
West Boylston
|17
|216.56
|
West Bridgewater
|26
|358.74
|
West Brookfield
|5
|134.79
|
West Newbury
|<5
|*
|
West Springfield
|110
|373.42
|
West Stockbridge
|<5
|*
|
West Tisbury
|5
|173.43
|
Westborough
|72
|382.12
|
Westfield
|202
|485.83
|
Westford
|50
|216.08
|
Westhampton
|<5
|*
|
Westminster
|10
|136.39
|
Weston
|56
|504.79
|
Westport
|13
|78.11
|
Westwood
|48
|325.66
|
Weymouth
|267
|476.25
|
Whately
|<5
|*
|
Whitman
|52
|337.23
|
Wilbraham
|42
|288.81
|
Williamsburg
|5
|202.69
|
Williamstown
|74
|1004.24
|
Wilmington
|140
|574.40
|
Winchendon
|32
|297.77
|
Winchester
|37
|165.74
|
Windsor
|0
|0.00
|
Winthrop
|81
|429.77
|
Woburn
|117
|281.99
|
Worcester
|886
|461.77
|
Worthington
|0
|0.00
|
Wrentham
|29
|257.22
|
Yarmouth
|42
|174.83
|
Unknown1
|506
|*
|
State Total
|28163
|487.76
