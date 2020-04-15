Mass. health officials release town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - For the first time since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday released a list documenting the number of cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders announced during a news conference at the State House that health officials would be releasing an updated town-by-town case breakdown on a weekly basis.

On Wednesday, there were 151 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,108 with 29,918 confirmed cases.

Boston has had over 4,500 reported cases. Chelsea, Brockton, and Randolph all have over 1,000 cases. Everett and Lawrence have each surpassed 900 cases.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

City/Town Count Rate*

 

Abington

 54 300.65

Acton

 35 147.48

Acushnet

 16 153.06

Adams

 25 301.91

Agawam

 168 587.32

Alford

 0 0.00
Amesbury 23 138.18

Amherst

 11 27.16

Andover

 51 141.61

Aquinnah

 0 0.00

Arlington

 94 205.20

Ashburnham

 7 111.47

Ashby

 7 202.46

Ashfield

 <5 *

Ashland

 63 323.20

Athol

 28 234.01

Attleboro

 210 453.88

Auburn

 34 206.16

Avon

 24 547.86

Ayer

 27 334.16

Barnstable

 94 209.61

Barre

 12 215.91

Becket

 10 555.42

Bedford

 81 543.76

Belchertown

 25 157.01

Bellingham

 33 184.60

Belmont

 118 432.14

Berkley

 17 250.73

Berlin

 8 250.53

Bernardston

 <5 *

Beverly

 150 364.37

Billerica

 134 307.46

Blackstone

 19 210.08

Blandford

 <5 *

Bolton

 <5 *

Boston

 4609 663.20

Bourne

 83 396.75

Boxborough

 7 137.05

Boxford

 15 194.37

Boylston

 9 200.50

Braintree

 308 782.53

Brewster

 16 161.42

Bridgewater

 103 362.08

Brimfield

 <5 *

Brockton

 1202 1223.43

Brookfield

 5 136.55

Brookline

 144 223.66

Buckland

 <5 *

Burlington

 91 329.19

Cambridge

 471 417.61

Canton

 113 489.93

Carlisle

 5 104.85

Carver

 18 147.83

Charlemont

 0 0.00

Charlton

 15 106.59

Chatham

 6 102.46

Chelmsford

 113 314.05

Chelsea

 712 1890.37

Cheshire

 <5 *

Chester

 <5 *

Chesterfield

 0 0.00

Chicopee

 142 249.06

Chilmark

 0 0.00

Clarksburg

 6 356.42

Clinton

 33 234.45

Cohasset

 14 189.20

Colrain

 <5 *

Concord

 23 122.83

Conway

 <5 *

Cummington

 <5 *

Dalton

 6 91.99

Danvers

 190 665.36

Dartmouth

 64 173.82

Dedham

 125 460.83

Deerfield

 <5 *

Dennis

 26 196.62

Dighton

 13 165.69

Douglas

 18 191.50

Dover

 14 268.65

Dracut

 136 420.98

Dudley

 19 153.43

Dunstable

 <5 *

Duxbury

 25 165.20

East Bridgewater

 87 589.58

East Brookfield

 <5 *

East Longmeadow

 55 325.16

Eastham

 6 129.13

Easthampton

 26 160.36

Easton

 113 476.83

Edgartown

 <5 *

Egremont

 <5 *

Erving

 <5 *

Essex

 8 215.01

Everett

 444 914.78

Fairhaven

 37 230.81

Fall River

 150 167.70

Falmouth

 96 307.19

Fitchburg

 97 230.12

Florida

 <5 *

Foxborough

 43 237.40

Framingham

 263 353.18

Franklin

 37 109.43

Freetown

 22 243.14

Gardner

 61 305.15

Georgetown

 18 201.48

Gill

 <5 *

Gloucester

 65 227.07

Goshen

 <5 *

Gosnold

 0 0.00

Grafton

 33 165.46

Granby

 12 195.39

Granville

 6 385.53

Great Barrington

 30 441.45

Greenfield

 94 541.34

Groton

 15 128.81

Groveland

 6 87.80

Hadley

 15 260.85

Halifax

 20 261.73

Hamilton

 11 147.18

Hampden

 12 242.88

Hancock

 <5 *

Hanover

 33 230.37

Hanson

 24 224.16

Hardwick

 <5 *

Harvard

 11 158.79

Harwich

 29 230.84

Hatfield

 <5 *

Haverhill

 217 329.56

Heath

 0 0.00

Hawley

 0 0.00

Hingham

 49 205.99

Hinsdale

 <5 *

Holbrook

 64 566.62

Holden

 30 159.06

Holland

 5 195.29

Holliston

 18 130.58

Holyoke

 305 740.21

Hopedale

 7 123.26

Hopkinton

 21 128.72

Hubbardston

 <5 *

Hudson

 49 233.93

Hull

 14 141.75

Huntington

 5 226.10

Ipswich

 23 171.04

Kingston

 24 176.95

Lakeville

 21 185.99

Lancaster

 11 128.39

Lanesborough

 <5 *

Lawrence

 814 923.15

Lee

 10 170.07

Leicester

 14 124.29

Lenox

 10 204.98

Leominster

 84 206.94

Leverett

 <5 *

Lexington

 149 437.65

Leyden

 0 0.00

Lincoln

 16 184.91

Littleton

 69 710.01

Longmeadow

 128 825.29

Lowell

 598 511.73

Ludlow

 28 134.20

Lunenburg

 21 201.79

Lynn

 745 738.33

Lynnfield

 44 377.71

Malden

 379 559.38

Manchester

 9 181.95

Mansfield

 60 253.85

Marblehead

 52 270.59

Marion

 <5 *

Marlborough

 177 407.47

Marshfield

 67 259.09

Mashpee

 28 182.08

Mattapoisett

 8 138.37

Maynard

 20 191.67

Medfield

 16 140.35

Medford

 350 575.52

Medway

 27 206.42

Melrose

 86 297.35

Mendon

 9 155.36

Merrimac

 <5 *

Methuen

 273 509.79
Middleborough 51 189.44

Middlefield

 0 0.00

Middleton

 64 620.20

Milford

 71 242.29

Millbury

 60 439.33

Millis

 18 227.97

Millville

 <5 *

Milton

 112 391.20

Monroe

 0 0.00

Monson

 10 118.55

Montague

 10 116.98

Monterey

 0 0.00

Montgomery

 <5 *

Mount Washington

 0 0.00

Nahant

 24 733.51

Nantucket

 9 79.37

Natick

 114 317.35

Needham

 114 388.92

New Ashford

 0 0.00

New Bedford

 165 165.74

New Braintree

 <5 *

New Marlborough

 <5 *

New Salem

 0 0.00

Newbury

 <5 *

Newburyport

 30 168.50

Newton

 337 367.39

Norfolk

 14 113.40

North Adams

 29 222.10

North Andover

 88 290.92

North Attleborough

 71 234.98

North Brookfield

 <5 *

North Reading

 46 278.20

Northampton

 59 201.84

Northborough

 48 350.60

Northbridge

 76 422.59

Northfield

 <5 *

Norton

 47 236.62

Norwell

 30 280.25

Norwood

 229 760.49

Oak Bluffs

 <5 *

Oakham

 <5 *

Orange

 23 281.77

Orleans

 9 159.35

Otis

 <5 *

Oxford

 15 108.83

Palmer

 12 100.89

Paxton

 8 161.64

Peabody

 227 407.06

Pelham

 <5 *

Pembroke

 30 160.66

Pepperell

 15 122.14

Peru

 <5 *

Petersham

 <5 *

Phillipston

 7 408.35

Pittsfield

 111 250.69

Plainfield

 0 0.00

Plainville

 22 241.13

Plymouth

 108 174.09

Plympton

 <5 *

Princeton

 <5 *

Provincetown

 18 686.01

Quincy

 369 364.84

Randolph

 367 1072.50

Raynham

 84 562.36

Reading

 78 283.80

Rehoboth

 19 150.60

Revere

 470 771.55

Richmond

 5 376.53

Rochester

 7 124.17

Rockland

 64 354.84

Rockport

 15 228.86

Rowe

 0 0.00

Rowley

 10 161.98

Royalston

 <5 *

Russell

 7 370.95

Rutland

 16 177.60

Salem

 181 402.06

Salisbury

 12 135.74

Sandisfield

 <5 *

Sandwich

 50 237.70

Saugus

 137 481.96

Savoy

 <5 *

Scituate

 49 270.40

Seekonk

 26 185.68

Sharon

 57 311.29

Sheffield

 9 291.54

Shelburne

 6 324.45

Sherborn

 <5 *

Shirley

 15 177.96

Shrewsbury

 98 248.74

Shutesbury

 <5 *

Somerset

 34 183.71

Somerville

 280 365.83

South Hadley

 38 209.95

Southampton

 19 316.37

Southborough

 21 215.99

Southbridge

 31 184.05
Southwick 16 163.38

Spencer

 8 69.44

Springfield

 542 342.32

Sterling

 14 177.82

Stockbridge

 6 344.13

Stoneham

 129 578.37

Stoughton

 194 701.44

Stow

 7 97.09

Sturbridge

 17 162.80

Sudbury

 34 189.90

Sunderland

 5 131.53

Sutton

 18 200.34

Swampscott

 60 437.74

Swansea

 27 169.07

Taunton

 247 431.22

Templeton

 34 380.70

Tewksbury

 129 418.96

Tisbury

 <5 *

Tolland

 0 0.00

Topsfield

 16 273.79

Townsend

 11 120.23

Truro

 8 405.10

Tyngsborough

 40 333.59

Tyringham

 <5 *

Upton

 11 121.67

Uxbridge

 20 129.76

Wakefield

 119 440.66

Wales

 <5 *

Walpole

 92 355.20

Waltham

 298 447.05

Ware

 10 98.63

Wareham

 34 141.96

Warren

 <5 *

Warwick

 0 0.00

Washington

 <5 *

Watertown

 110 331.60

Wayland

 26 195.75

Webster

 35 203.59

Wellesley

 75 252.23

Wellfleet

 <5 *

Wendell

 0 0.00
Wenham 7 134.46

West Boylston

 17 216.56

West Bridgewater

 26 358.74

West Brookfield

 5 134.79

West Newbury

 <5 *

West Springfield

 110 373.42

West Stockbridge

 <5 *

West Tisbury

 5 173.43

Westborough

 72 382.12

Westfield

 202 485.83

Westford

 50 216.08

Westhampton

 <5 *

Westminster

 10 136.39

Weston

 56 504.79

Westport

 13 78.11

Westwood

 48 325.66

Weymouth

 267 476.25

Whately

 <5 *

Whitman

 52 337.23

Wilbraham

 42 288.81

Williamsburg

 5 202.69

Williamstown

 74 1004.24

Wilmington

 140 574.40

Winchendon

 32 297.77

Winchester

 37 165.74

Windsor

 0 0.00

Winthrop

 81 429.77

Woburn

 117 281.99

Worcester

 886 461.77

Worthington

 0 0.00

Wrentham

 29 257.22

Yarmouth

 42 174.83

Unknown1

 506 *

State Total

 28163 487.76

