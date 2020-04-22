Mass. health officials release updated town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday released an updated list detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 212 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,182 with 42,944 confirmed cases.

Brockton, Lowell, Lawrence, Worcester, and Chelsea have all seen more than 1,000 cases. Boston has surpassed 6,000 cases.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

City/Town

 Count Rate

 

Abington

 78 434.28

Acton

 50 210.68

Acushnet

 18 172.19

Adams

 29 350.21

Agawam

 244 853.02

Alford

 0 0
Amesbury 32 192.25

Amherst

 16 39.51

Andover

 85 236.01

Aquinnah

 0 0

Arlington

 180 392.94

Ashburnham

 12 191.09

Ashby

 7 202.46

Ashfield

 <5 *

Ashland

 84 430.93

Athol

 34 284.16

Attleboro

 281 607.33

Auburn

 45 272.85

Avon

 39 890.27

Ayer

 33 408.42

Barnstable

 133 296.57

Barre

 24 431.83

Becket

 10 555.42

Bedford

 117 785.43

Belchertown

 40 251.21

Bellingham

 44 246.14

Belmont

 141 516.37

Berkley

 21 309.73

Berlin

 10 313.16

Bernardston

 <5 *

Beverly

 241 585.43

Billerica

 261 598.86

Blackstone

 20 221.13

Blandford

 0 0

Bolton

 5 98.96

Boston

 6744 970.40

Bourne

 99 473.23

Boxborough

 9 176.21

Boxford

 25 323.95

Boylston

 9 200.50

Braintree

 418 1062.00

Brewster

 64 645.66

Bridgewater

 141 495.66

Brimfield

 <5 *

Brockton

 1763 1794.43

Brookfield

 5 136.55

Brookline

 216 335.48

Buckland

 6 322.50

Burlington

 131 473.89

Cambridge

 672 595.82

Canton

 157 680.70

Carlisle

 7 146.79

Carver

 19 156.04

Charlemont

 0 0

Charlton

 26 184.76

Chatham

 8 136.61

Chelmsford

 174 483.58

Chelsea

 1447 3841.80

Cheshire

 <5 *

Chester

 <5 *

Chesterfield

 <5 *

Chicopee

 176 308.69

Chilmark

 0 0

Clarksburg

 7 415.82

Clinton

 54 383.65

Cohasset

 15 202.72

Colrain

 <5 *

Concord

 63 336.45

Conway

 <5 *

Cummington

 <5 *

Dalton

 6 91.99

Danvers

 316 1106.60

Dartmouth

 66 179.25

Dedham

 174 641.48

Deerfield

 <5 *

Dennis

 42 317.61

Dighton

 20 254.91

Douglas

 18 191.50

Dover

 14 268.65

Dracut

 229 708.86

Dudley

 27 218.03

Dunstable

 7 210.08

Duxbury

 33 218.06

East Bridgewater

 102 691.23

East Brookfield

 <5 *

East Longmeadow

 116 685.80

Eastham

 7 150.65

Easthampton

 37 228.20

Easton

 162 683.59

Edgartown

 0 0

Egremont

 <5 *

Erving

 <5 *

Essex

 12 322.52

Everett

 716 1475.18

Fairhaven

 45 280.71

Fall River

 191 213.53

Falmouth

 110 351.98

Fitchburg

 148 351.10

Florida

 <5 *

Foxborough

 54 298.13

Framingham

 438 588.19

Franklin

 55 162.66

Freetown

 25 276.30

Gardner

 74 370.19

Georgetown

 24 268.64

Gill

 <5 *

Gloucester

 111 387.77

Goshen

 0 0

Gosnold

 0 0

Grafton

 41 205.57

Granby

 13 211.67

Granville

 7 449.78

Great Barrington

 37 544.46

Greenfield

 122 702.59

Groton

 15 128.81

Groveland

 8 117.07

Hadley

 17 295.63

Halifax

 22 287.91

Hamilton

 14 187.32

Hampden

 14 283.36

Hancock

 <5 *

Hanover

 38 265.27

Hanson

 44 410.96

Hardwick

 <5 *

Harvard

 13 187.66

Harwich

 30 238.80

Hatfield

 6 184.78

Haverhill

 385 584.70

Heath

 0 0

Hawley

 0 0

Hingham

 108 454.02

Hinsdale

 <5 *

Holbrook

 83 734.84

Holden

 34 180.27

Holland

 5 195.29

Holliston

 21 152.35

Holyoke

 474 1150.36

Hopedale

 8 140.87

Hopkinton

 65 398.42

Hubbardston

 <5 *

Hudson

 73 348.51

Hull

 17 172.13

Huntington

 6 271.33

Ipswich

 33 245.41

Kingston

 50 368.64

Lakeville

 27 239.14

Lancaster

 12 140.06

Lanesborough

 5 164.14

Lawrence

 1205 1366.59

Lee

 11 187.08

Leicester

 58 514.92

Lenox

 11 225.47

Leominster

 128 315.33

Leverett

 <5 *

Lexington

 218 640.33

Leyden

 0 0

Lincoln

 25 288.92

Littleton

 69 710.01

Longmeadow

 159 1025.16

Lowell

 1235 1056.83

Ludlow

 47 225.27

Lunenburg

 24 230.62

Lynn

 1387 1374.58

Lynnfield

 56 480.73

Malden

 560 826.52

Manchester

 12 242.60

Mansfield

 87 368.08

Marblehead

 65 338.23

Marion

 <5 *

Marlborough

 295 679.11

Marshfield

 83 320.96

Mashpee

 34 221.10

Mattapoisett

 9 155.67

Maynard

 24 230.00

Medfield

 23 201.75

Medford

 590 970.16

Medway

 46 351.68

Melrose

 126 435.65

Mendon

 10 172.62

Merrimac

 8 125.20

Methuen

 409 763.76
Middleborough 72 267.44

Middlefield

 89 19618.25

Middleton

 114 1104.72

Milford

 0 0

Millbury

 117 399.27

Millis

 27 341.96

Millville

 7 197.14

Milton

 141 492.49

Monroe

 0 0

Monson

 14 165.97

Montague

 14 163.77

Monterey

 0 0

Montgomery

 <5 *

Mount Washington

 0 0

Nahant

 28 855.77

Nantucket

 9 79.37

Natick

 214 595.73

Needham

 156 532.20

New Ashford

 0 0

New Bedford

 212 212.95

New Braintree

 <5 *

New Marlborough

 <5 *

New Salem

 0 0

Newbury

 <5 *

Newburyport

 38 213.44

Newton

 455 496.03

Norfolk

 14 113.40

North Adams

 39 298.69

North Andover

 121 400.02

North Attleborough

 107 354.13

North Brookfield

 5 107.60

North Reading

 119 719.70

Northampton

 119 407.10

Northborough

 74 540.51

Northbridge

 90 500.44

Northfield

 <5 *

Norton

 66 332.28

Norwell

 52 485.76

Norwood

 316 1049.41

Oak Bluffs

 <5 *

Oakham

 <5 *

Orange

 25 306.27

Orleans

 11 194.76

Otis

 <5 *

Oxford

 23 166.88

Palmer

 14 117.70

Paxton

 9 181.85

Peabody

 380 681.42

Pelham

 <5 *

Pembroke

 44 235.63

Pepperell

 21 171.00

Peru

 <5 *

Petersham

 <5 *

Phillipston

 7 408.35

Pittsfield

 120 271.02

Plainfield

 0 0

Plainville

 32 350.73

Plymouth

 152 245.02

Plympton

 <5 *

Princeton

 <5 *

Provincetown

 18 686.01

Quincy

 551 544.79

Randolph

 481 1405.65

Raynham

 110 736.42

Reading

 118 429.34

Rehoboth

 27 214.02

Revere

 759 1245.97

Richmond

 5 376.53

Rochester

 8 141.90

Rockland

 133 737.40

Rockport

 24 366.18

Rowe

 0 0

Rowley

 16 259.17

Royalston

 <5 *

Russell

 9 476.94

Rutland

 22 244.20

Salem

 277 615.30

Salisbury

 19 214.92

Sandisfield

 <5 *

Sandwich

 57 270.98

Saugus

 194 682.49

Savoy

 <5 *

Scituate

 54 297.99

Seekonk

 34 242.82

Sharon

 69 376.83

Sheffield

 11 356.33

Shelburne

 5 270.38

Sherborn

 5 130.30

Shirley

 25 296.59

Shrewsbury

 147 373.11

Shutesbury

 <5 *

Somerset

 38 205.32

Somerville

 415 542.21

South Hadley

 46 254.16

Southampton

 24 399.63

Southborough

 21 215.99

Southbridge

 42 249.36
Southwick 25 255.28

Spencer

 11 95.48

Springfield

 835 527.37

Sterling

 16 203.22

Stockbridge

 6 344.13

Stoneham

 180 807.03

Stoughton

 305 1102.77

Stow

 9 124.83

Sturbridge

 21 201.11

Sudbury

 55 307.20

Sunderland

 7 184.14

Sutton

 20 222.61

Swampscott

 77 561.77

Swansea

 31 194.12

Taunton

 351 612.79

Templeton

 84 940.55

Tewksbury

 204 662.54

Tisbury

 <5 *

Tolland

 0 0

Topsfield

 76 1300.49

Townsend

 17 185.81

Truro

 9 455.74

Tyngsborough

 63 525.40

Tyringham

 <5 *

Upton

 13 143.79

Uxbridge

 29 188.15

Wakefield

 181 670.25

Wales

 <5 *

Walpole

 145 559.83

Waltham

 542 813.09

Ware

 10 98.63

Wareham

 78 325.67

Warren

 <5 *

Warwick

 0 0

Washington

 <5 *

Watertown

 163 491.37

Wayland

 50 376.45

Webster

 48 279.22

Wellesley

 164 551.54

Wellfleet

 <5 *

Wendell

 0 0
Wenham 8 153.67

West Boylston

 21 267.51

West Bridgewater

 32 441.53

West Brookfield

 6 161.74

West Newbury

 <5 *

West Springfield

 171 580.50

West Stockbridge

 <5 *

West Tisbury

 7 242.81

Westborough

 133 705.86

Westfield

 270 649.38

Westford

 93 401.91

Westhampton

 <5 *

Westminster

 13 177.30

Weston

 66 594.93

Westport

 16 96.13

Westwood

 67 454.56

Weymouth

 360 642.13

Whately

 <5 *

Whitman

 87 564.21

Wilbraham

 91 625.75

Williamsburg

 5 202.69

Williamstown

 81 1099.24

Wilmington

 184 754.93

Winchendon

 41 381.51

Winchester

 60 268.77

Windsor

 0 0

Winthrop

 110 12877.64

Woburn

 220 530.24

Worcester

 1457 759.37

Worthington

 0 0

Wrentham

 46 408.00

Yarmouth

 52 216.46

Unknown1

 854 *

State Total

 42944 616.41

The “unknown” designation mean address information for these cases are currently being obtained.

