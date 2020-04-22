Mass. health officials release updated town-by-town breakdown of coronavirus cases

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday released an updated list detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 212 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,182 with 42,944 confirmed cases.

Brockton, Lowell, Lawrence, Worcester, and Chelsea have all seen more than 1,000 cases. Boston has surpassed 6,000 cases.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

City/Town Count Rate Abington 78 434.28 Acton 50 210.68 Acushnet 18 172.19 Adams 29 350.21 Agawam 244 853.02 Alford 0 0 Amesbury 32 192.25 Amherst 16 39.51 Andover 85 236.01 Aquinnah 0 0 Arlington 180 392.94 Ashburnham 12 191.09 Ashby 7 202.46 Ashfield <5 * Ashland 84 430.93 Athol 34 284.16 Attleboro 281 607.33 Auburn 45 272.85 Avon 39 890.27 Ayer 33 408.42 Barnstable 133 296.57 Barre 24 431.83 Becket 10 555.42 Bedford 117 785.43 Belchertown 40 251.21 Bellingham 44 246.14 Belmont 141 516.37 Berkley 21 309.73 Berlin 10 313.16 Bernardston <5 * Beverly 241 585.43 Billerica 261 598.86 Blackstone 20 221.13 Blandford 0 0 Bolton 5 98.96 Boston 6744 970.40 Bourne 99 473.23 Boxborough 9 176.21 Boxford 25 323.95 Boylston 9 200.50 Braintree 418 1062.00 Brewster 64 645.66 Bridgewater 141 495.66 Brimfield <5 * Brockton 1763 1794.43 Brookfield 5 136.55 Brookline 216 335.48 Buckland 6 322.50 Burlington 131 473.89 Cambridge 672 595.82 Canton 157 680.70 Carlisle 7 146.79 Carver 19 156.04 Charlemont 0 0 Charlton 26 184.76 Chatham 8 136.61 Chelmsford 174 483.58 Chelsea 1447 3841.80 Cheshire <5 * Chester <5 * Chesterfield <5 * Chicopee 176 308.69 Chilmark 0 0 Clarksburg 7 415.82 Clinton 54 383.65 Cohasset 15 202.72 Colrain <5 * Concord 63 336.45 Conway <5 * Cummington <5 * Dalton 6 91.99 Danvers 316 1106.60 Dartmouth 66 179.25 Dedham 174 641.48 Deerfield <5 * Dennis 42 317.61 Dighton 20 254.91 Douglas 18 191.50 Dover 14 268.65 Dracut 229 708.86 Dudley 27 218.03 Dunstable 7 210.08 Duxbury 33 218.06 East Bridgewater 102 691.23 East Brookfield <5 * East Longmeadow 116 685.80 Eastham 7 150.65 Easthampton 37 228.20 Easton 162 683.59 Edgartown 0 0 Egremont <5 * Erving <5 * Essex 12 322.52 Everett 716 1475.18 Fairhaven 45 280.71 Fall River 191 213.53 Falmouth 110 351.98 Fitchburg 148 351.10 Florida <5 * Foxborough 54 298.13 Framingham 438 588.19 Franklin 55 162.66 Freetown 25 276.30 Gardner 74 370.19 Georgetown 24 268.64 Gill <5 * Gloucester 111 387.77 Goshen 0 0 Gosnold 0 0 Grafton 41 205.57 Granby 13 211.67 Granville 7 449.78 Great Barrington 37 544.46 Greenfield 122 702.59 Groton 15 128.81 Groveland 8 117.07 Hadley 17 295.63 Halifax 22 287.91 Hamilton 14 187.32 Hampden 14 283.36 Hancock <5 * Hanover 38 265.27 Hanson 44 410.96 Hardwick <5 * Harvard 13 187.66 Harwich 30 238.80 Hatfield 6 184.78 Haverhill 385 584.70 Heath 0 0 Hawley 0 0 Hingham 108 454.02 Hinsdale <5 * Holbrook 83 734.84 Holden 34 180.27 Holland 5 195.29 Holliston 21 152.35 Holyoke 474 1150.36 Hopedale 8 140.87 Hopkinton 65 398.42 Hubbardston <5 * Hudson 73 348.51 Hull 17 172.13 Huntington 6 271.33 Ipswich 33 245.41 Kingston 50 368.64 Lakeville 27 239.14 Lancaster 12 140.06 Lanesborough 5 164.14 Lawrence 1205 1366.59 Lee 11 187.08 Leicester 58 514.92 Lenox 11 225.47 Leominster 128 315.33 Leverett <5 * Lexington 218 640.33 Leyden 0 0 Lincoln 25 288.92 Littleton 69 710.01 Longmeadow 159 1025.16 Lowell 1235 1056.83 Ludlow 47 225.27 Lunenburg 24 230.62 Lynn 1387 1374.58 Lynnfield 56 480.73 Malden 560 826.52 Manchester 12 242.60 Mansfield 87 368.08 Marblehead 65 338.23 Marion <5 * Marlborough 295 679.11 Marshfield 83 320.96 Mashpee 34 221.10 Mattapoisett 9 155.67 Maynard 24 230.00 Medfield 23 201.75 Medford 590 970.16 Medway 46 351.68 Melrose 126 435.65 Mendon 10 172.62 Merrimac 8 125.20 Methuen 409 763.76 Middleborough 72 267.44 Middlefield 89 19618.25 Middleton 114 1104.72 Milford 0 0 Millbury 117 399.27 Millis 27 341.96 Millville 7 197.14 Milton 141 492.49 Monroe 0 0 Monson 14 165.97 Montague 14 163.77 Monterey 0 0 Montgomery <5 * Mount Washington 0 0 Nahant 28 855.77 Nantucket 9 79.37 Natick 214 595.73 Needham 156 532.20 New Ashford 0 0 New Bedford 212 212.95 New Braintree <5 * New Marlborough <5 * New Salem 0 0 Newbury <5 * Newburyport 38 213.44 Newton 455 496.03 Norfolk 14 113.40 North Adams 39 298.69 North Andover 121 400.02 North Attleborough 107 354.13 North Brookfield 5 107.60 North Reading 119 719.70 Northampton 119 407.10 Northborough 74 540.51 Northbridge 90 500.44 Northfield <5 * Norton 66 332.28 Norwell 52 485.76 Norwood 316 1049.41 Oak Bluffs <5 * Oakham <5 * Orange 25 306.27 Orleans 11 194.76 Otis <5 * Oxford 23 166.88 Palmer 14 117.70 Paxton 9 181.85 Peabody 380 681.42 Pelham <5 * Pembroke 44 235.63 Pepperell 21 171.00 Peru <5 * Petersham <5 * Phillipston 7 408.35 Pittsfield 120 271.02 Plainfield 0 0 Plainville 32 350.73 Plymouth 152 245.02 Plympton <5 * Princeton <5 * Provincetown 18 686.01 Quincy 551 544.79 Randolph 481 1405.65 Raynham 110 736.42 Reading 118 429.34 Rehoboth 27 214.02 Revere 759 1245.97 Richmond 5 376.53 Rochester 8 141.90 Rockland 133 737.40 Rockport 24 366.18 Rowe 0 0 Rowley 16 259.17 Royalston <5 * Russell 9 476.94 Rutland 22 244.20 Salem 277 615.30 Salisbury 19 214.92 Sandisfield <5 * Sandwich 57 270.98 Saugus 194 682.49 Savoy <5 * Scituate 54 297.99 Seekonk 34 242.82 Sharon 69 376.83 Sheffield 11 356.33 Shelburne 5 270.38 Sherborn 5 130.30 Shirley 25 296.59 Shrewsbury 147 373.11 Shutesbury <5 * Somerset 38 205.32 Somerville 415 542.21 South Hadley 46 254.16 Southampton 24 399.63 Southborough 21 215.99 Southbridge 42 249.36 Southwick 25 255.28 Spencer 11 95.48 Springfield 835 527.37 Sterling 16 203.22 Stockbridge 6 344.13 Stoneham 180 807.03 Stoughton 305 1102.77 Stow 9 124.83 Sturbridge 21 201.11 Sudbury 55 307.20 Sunderland 7 184.14 Sutton 20 222.61 Swampscott 77 561.77 Swansea 31 194.12 Taunton 351 612.79 Templeton 84 940.55 Tewksbury 204 662.54 Tisbury <5 * Tolland 0 0 Topsfield 76 1300.49 Townsend 17 185.81 Truro 9 455.74 Tyngsborough 63 525.40 Tyringham <5 * Upton 13 143.79 Uxbridge 29 188.15 Wakefield 181 670.25 Wales <5 * Walpole 145 559.83 Waltham 542 813.09 Ware 10 98.63 Wareham 78 325.67 Warren <5 * Warwick 0 0 Washington <5 * Watertown 163 491.37 Wayland 50 376.45 Webster 48 279.22 Wellesley 164 551.54 Wellfleet <5 * Wendell 0 0 Wenham 8 153.67 West Boylston 21 267.51 West Bridgewater 32 441.53 West Brookfield 6 161.74 West Newbury <5 * West Springfield 171 580.50 West Stockbridge <5 * West Tisbury 7 242.81 Westborough 133 705.86 Westfield 270 649.38 Westford 93 401.91 Westhampton <5 * Westminster 13 177.30 Weston 66 594.93 Westport 16 96.13 Westwood 67 454.56 Weymouth 360 642.13 Whately <5 * Whitman 87 564.21 Wilbraham 91 625.75 Williamsburg 5 202.69 Williamstown 81 1099.24 Wilmington 184 754.93 Winchendon 41 381.51 Winchester 60 268.77 Windsor 0 0 Winthrop 110 12877.64 Woburn 220 530.24 Worcester 1457 759.37 Worthington 0 0 Wrentham 46 408.00 Yarmouth 52 216.46 Unknown1 854 * State Total 42944 616.41

The “unknown” designation mean address information for these cases are currently being obtained.

