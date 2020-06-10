Mass. health officials release updated town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 46 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,454 with 104,156 confirmed cases.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Abington 232 1291.69 1524 8485.07 15.22% Acton 154 648.91 1470 6194.11 10.48% Acushnet 87 832.26 830 7940.00 10.48% Adams 35 422.67 437 5277.33 8.01% Agawam 449 1569.69 2492 8711.96 18.02% Alford <5 * 13 2787.03 * Amesbury 173 1039.33 1365 8200.48 12.67% Amherst 91 224.70 1335 3296.47 6.82% Andover 301 835.76 2599 7216.42 11.58% Aquinnah 0 0 20 7543.47 0% Arlington 305 665.81 2885 6297.90 10.57% Ashburnham 30 477.71 407 6480.99 7.37% Ashby 15 433.84 186 5379.65 8.06% Ashfield <5 * 60 3498.78 * Ashland 246 1262.01 1457 7474.56 16.88% Athol 62 518.17 1033 8633.43 6.00% Attleboro 646 1396.22 3903 8435.67 16.55% Auburn 209 1267.25 1476 8949.57 14.16% Avon 70 1597.92 449 10249.52 15.59% Ayer 121 1497.53 1944 24059.47 6.22% Barnstable 359 800.53 3319 7400.97 10.82% Barre 58 1043.58 387 6963.23 14.99% Becket 14 777.58 96 5332.01 14.58% Bedford 247 1658.12 3244 21777.09 7.61% Belchertown 100 628.03 830 5212.67 12.05%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Bellingham 124 693.65 1111 6214.91 11.16% Belmont 229 838.64 1623 5943.71 14.11% Berkley 68 1002.93 549 8097.15 12.39% Berlin 20 626.32 212 6639.01 9.43% Bernardston 6 286.94 120 5738.90 5.00% Beverly 598 1452.63 3339 8110.94 17.91% Billerica 526 1206.89 3691 8468.89 14.25% Blackstone 45 497.55 615 6799.80 7.32% Blandford <5 * 44 3622.22 * Bolton 11 217.71 252 4987.55 4.37% Boston 13609 1958.22 68509 9857.86 19.86% Bourne 152 726.58 1525 7289.68 9.97% Boxborough 24 469.89 302 5912.77 7.95% Boxford 39 505.36 449 5818.16 8.69% Boylston 21 467.82 318 7084.19 6.60% Braintree 804 2042.70 3852 9786.65 20.87% Brewster 100 1008.84 675 6809.70 14.81% Bridgewater 352 1237.39 3504 12317.65 10.05% Brimfield 6 161.06 165 4429.03 3.64% Brockton 4136 4209.74 15396 15670.51 26.86% Brookfield 19 518.88 183 4997.66 10.38% Brookline 373 579.33 3131 4862.98 11.91% Buckland 8 430.00 20 1075.00 40.00% Burlington 263 951.40 1938 7010.69 13.57% Cambridge 962 852.94 13581 12041.40 7.08%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Canton 284 1231.32 2384 10336.16 11.91% Carlisle 15 314.55 229 4802.09 6.55% Carver 57 468.12 801 6578.37 7.12% Charlemont <5 * 57 4784.88 * Charlton 70 497.44 1115 7923.47 6.28% Chatham 14 239.07 418 7137.81 3.35% Chelmsford 324 900.46 3563 9902.28 9.09% Chelsea 2839 7537.58 7444 19763.92 38.14% Cheshire <5 * 171 5735.57 * Chester <5 * 61 4494.78 * Chesterfield <5 * 56 4575.78 * Chicopee 415 727.88 3969 6961.33 10.46% Chilmark <5 * 67 8658.72 * Clarksburg 7 415.82 66 3920.63 10.61% Clinton 238 1690.91 1452 10315.99 16.39% Cohasset 24 324.35 414 5594.95 5.80% Colrain <5 * 69 4296.66 * Concord 170 907.88 2156 11514.04 7.88% Conway <5 * 96 4951.75 * Cummington <5 * 50 6282.88 * Dalton 9 137.99 450 6899.58 2.00% Danvers 717 2510.87 3794 13286.26 18.90% Dartmouth 373 1013.05 3475 9437.96 10.73% Dedham 394 1452.54 2493 9190.84 15.80% Deerfield 9 168.77 250 4688.19 3.60%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Dennis 93 703.29 968 7320.24 9.61% Dighton 63 802.98 621 7915.09 10.14% Douglas 45 478.74 503 5351.26 8.95% Dover 18 345.41 250 4797.37 7.20% Dracut 455 1408.44 3603 11152.97 12.63% Dudley 84 678.30 662 5345.67 12.69% Dunstable 10 300.12 180 5402.08 5.56% Duxbury 106 700.44 1354 8947.14 7.83% East Bridgewater 176 1192.70 1250 8470.91 14.08% East Brookfield 14 624.60 100 4461.40 14.00% East Longmeadow 270 1596.26 1432 8466.10 18.85% Eastham 10 215.22 230 4950.08 4.35% Easthampton 80 493.41 982 6056.67 8.15% Easton 263 1109.79 2022 8532.27 13.01% Edgartown 7 170.66 359 8752.62 1.95% Egremont 5 456.27 50 4562.72 10.00% Erving 6 286.53 105 5014.25 5.71% Essex 23 618.17 216 5805.38 10.65% Everett 1692 3486.04 5997 12355.68 28.21% Fairhaven 236 1472.19 1912 11927.23 12.34% Fall River 1472 1645.66 10870 12152.43 13.54% Falmouth 186 595.17 2556 8178.82 7.28% Fitchburg 775 1838.55 4988 11833.17 15.54% Florida <5 * 31 3949.16 * Foxborough 112 618.35 1282 7077.86 8.74%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Framingham 1700 2282.91 8004 10748.49 21.24% Franklin 128 378.56 1940 5737.58 6.60% Freetown 89 983.61 701 7747.33 12.70% Gardner 189 945.48 3125 15632.90 6.05% Georgetown 55 615.64 515 5764.59 10.68% Gill <5 * 58 3481.48 * Gloucester 252 880.35 1803 6298.70 13.98% Goshen <5 * 23 2004.69 * Gosnold 0 0 0 0 0% Grafton 92 461.28 1189 5961.60 7.74% Granby 28 455.91 286 4656.83 9.79% Granville 10 642.55 87 5590.16 11.49% Great Barrington 72 1059.49 795 11698.50 9.06% Greenfield 198 1140.26 1404 8085.50 14.10% Groton 40 343.48 714 6131.15 5.60% Groveland 32 468.27 448 6555.78 7.14% Hadley 42 730.39 488 8486.45 8.61% Halifax 56 732.85 579 7577.15 9.67% Hamilton 36 481.67 428 5726.51 8.41% Hampden 87 1760.86 379 7670.86 22.96% Hancock <5 * 12 1846.42 * Hanover 69 481.68 923 6443.36 7.48% Hanson 103 962.01 794 7415.90 12.97% Hardwick 9 271.78 150 4529.69 6.00% Harvard 17 245.40 261 3767.69 6.51%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Harwich 120 955.18 910 7243.45 13.19% Hatfield 16 492.74 189 5820.52 8.47% Haverhill 1180 1792.07 7438 11296.13 15.86% Hawley 0 0 5 1706.94 0% Heath 0 0 22 3646.30 0% Hingham 265 1114.02 1946 8180.70 13.62% Hinsdale <5 * 126 5924.76 * Holbrook 191 1691.01 1089 9641.40 17.54% Holden 111 588.52 1599 8477.86 6.94% Holland 8 312.46 86 3358.96 9.30% Holliston 56 406.25 863 6260.67 6.49% Holyoke 877 2128.41 4205 10205.22 20.86% Hopedale 40 704.35 451 7941.51 8.87% Hopkinton 120 735.54 1131 6932.51 10.61% Hubbardston 6 128.74 260 5578.54 2.31% Hudson 182 868.88 1474 7036.98 12.35% Hull 49 496.13 670 6783.79 7.31% Huntington 14 633.09 122 5516.94 11.48% Ipswich 70 520.57 972 7228.42 7.20% Kingston 134 987.95 1178 8685.15 11.38% Lakeville 56 495.98 757 6704.65 7.40% Lancaster 101 1178.83 585 6827.89 17.26% Lanesborough 8 262.63 174 5712.17 4.60% Lawrence 3339 3786.75 12588 14276.01 26.53% Lee 19 323.14 449 7636.32 4.23%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Leicester 147 1305.06 987 8762.53 14.89% Lenox 13 266.47 654 13405.40 1.99% Leominster 658 1621.01 4921 12123.06 13.37% Leverett <5 * 87 4307.21 * Lexington 317 931.12 2152 6321.02 14.73% Leyden 0 0 3 478.44 0% Lincoln 37 427.60 536 6194.41 6.90% Littleton 99 1018.71 647 6657.61 15.30% Longmeadow 208 1341.09 1116 7195.47 18.64% Lowell 2757 2359.26 16616 14218.88 16.59% Ludlow 119 570.36 1573 7539.29 7.57% Lunenburg 61 586.15 773 7427.76 7.89% Lynn 3503 3471.64 12390 12279.09 28.27% Lynnfield 93 798.35 934 8017.85 9.96% Malden 1170 1726.84 6402 9448.93 18.28% Manchester 19 384.12 218 4407.27 8.72% Mansfield 161 681.16 1729 7315.07 9.31% Marblehead 225 1170.80 1511 7862.60 14.89% Marion 13 280.14 508 10947.08 2.56% Marlborough 952 2191.58 4775 10992.42 19.94% Marshfield 160 618.73 1763 6817.60 9.08% Mashpee 56 364.16 1188 7725.39 4.71% Mattapoisett 34 588.09 401 6936.00 8.48% Maynard 69 661.26 793 7599.70 8.70% Medfield 36 315.78 659 5780.51 5.46%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Medford 1013 1665.72 5923 9739.47 17.10% Medway 118 902.14 838 6406.76 14.08% Melrose 241 833.27 2113 7305.81 11.41% Mendon 30 517.86 340 5869.03 8.82% Merrimac 35 547.73 449 7026.65 7.80% Methuen 970 1811.36 5696 10636.59 17.03% Middleborough 260 965.76 2309 8576.68 11.26% Middlefield 0 0 11 2424.73 0% Middleton 161 1560.18 880 8527.70 18.30% Milford 631 2153.34 3145 10732.60 20.06% Millbury 204 1493.73 1240 9079.53 16.45% Millis 47 595.26 547 6927.82 8.59% Millville 17 478.77 198 5576.28 8.59% Milton 297 1037.38 1972 6887.94 15.06% Monroe 0 0 5 5032.90 0% Monson 34 403.07 421 4990.96 8.08% Montague 25 292.45 525 6141.39 4.76% Monterey 0 0 26 2786.54 0% Montgomery <5 * 10 1129.31 * Mount Washington 0 0 2 1475.43 0% Nahant 39 1191.96 286 8741.04 13.64% Nantucket 13 114.64 718 6331.85 1.81% Natick 412 1146.91 2517 7006.74 16.37% Needham 325 1108.75 2217 7563.41 14.66% New Ashford 0 0 7 3856.69 0%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity New Bedford 1991 1999.90 11972 12025.50 16.63% New Braintree <5 * 46 4344.75 * New Marlborough 7 457.53 52 3398.78 13.46% New Salem <5 * 52 5270.08 * Newbury 13 195.53 380 5715.42 3.42% Newburyport 94 527.98 1519 8531.93 6.19% Newton 767 836.17 6653 7253.00 11.53% Norfolk 25 202.50 1642 13300.05 1.52% North Adams 46 352.30 706 5407.04 6.52% North Andover 337 1114.10 2924 9666.56 11.53% North Attleborough 248 820.78 1916 6341.22 12.94% North Brookfield 15 322.81 254 5466.31 5.91% North Reading 186 1124.90 1025 6199.06 18.15% Northampton 269 920.24 2413 8254.81 11.15% Northborough 222 1621.53 1307 9546.55 16.99% Northbridge 308 1712.60 1607 8935.57 19.17% Northfield <5 * 148 4969.36 * Norton 130 654.49 1453 7315.14 8.95% Norwell 119 1111.64 771 7202.31 15.43% Norwood 568 1886.28 3467 11513.59 16.38% Oak Bluffs 5 96.73 347 6713.17 1.44% Oakham 6 283.98 113 5348.32 5.31% Orange 40 490.03 618 7570.93 6.47% Orleans 16 283.29 325 5754.25 4.92% Otis <5 * 67 3606.32 *

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Oxford 73 529.65 899 6522.69 8.12% Palmer 45 378.33 701 5893.52 6.42% Paxton 32 646.56 288 5819.04 11.11% Peabody 963 1726.87 5168 9267.34 18.63% Pelham <5 * 68 5453.83 * Pembroke 91 487.33 1199 6420.97 7.59% Pepperell 50 407.14 638 5195.05 7.84% Peru <5 * 46 5470.95 * Petersham 7 552.57 90 7104.51 7.78% Phillipston 15 875.04 117 6825.31 12.82% Pittsfield 168 379.42 3930 8875.76 4.27% Plainfield <5 * 33 5228.91 * Plainville 64 701.47 645 7069.50 9.92% Plymouth 573 923.66 5115 8245.20 11.20% Plympton 9 301.10 175 5854.64 5.14% Princeton 6 183.92 219 6712.95 2.74% Provincetown 22 838.46 285 10861.81 7.72% Quincy 1112 1099.46 7766 7678.44 14.32% Randolph 926 2706.10 4220 12332.32 21.94% Raynham 232 1553.19 1500 10042.15 15.47% Reading 291 1058.80 2060 7495.29 14.13% Rehoboth 60 475.59 696 5516.85 8.62% Revere 1701 2792.35 6846 11238.37 24.85% Richmond 5 376.53 59 4443.09 8.47% Rochester 34 603.09 380 6740.47 8.95%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Rockland 288 1596.77 1650 9148.15 17.45% Rockport 78 1190.08 418 6377.59 18.66% Rowe 0 0 18 5257.39 0% Rowley 42 680.32 427 6916.56 9.84% Royalston <5 * 62 4862.70 * Russell 11 582.93 87 4610.41 12.64% Rutland 52 577.20 560 6215.98 9.29% Salem 615 1366.10 4077 9056.27 15.08% Salisbury 52 588.20 597 6752.94 8.71% Sandisfield <5 * 122 13060.63 * Sandwich 92 437.37 1186 5638.30 7.76% Saugus 545 1917.30 2882 10138.82 18.91% Savoy <5 * 32 5061.01 * Scituate 177 976.74 1245 6870.29 14.22% Seekonk 80 571.33 797 5691.92 10.04% Sharon 147 802.81 1237 6755.60 11.88% Sheffield 15 485.90 174 5636.49 8.62% Shelburne 8 432.60 193 10436.53 4.15% Sherborn 13 338.78 172 4482.28 7.56% Shirley 174 2064.28 2306 27357.67 7.55% Shrewsbury 312 791.90 2779 7053.49 11.23% Shutesbury <5 * 65 3701.32 * Somerset 201 1086.04 2190 11832.99 9.18% Somerville 904 1181.11 9183 11997.89 9.84% South Hadley 142 784.57 1004 5547.23 14.14%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Southampton 29 482.89 313 5211.84 9.27% Southborough 41 421.69 608 6253.41 6.74% Southbridge 150 890.56 982 5830.23 15.27% Southwick 48 490.13 524 5350.57 9.16% Spencer 49 425.34 752 6527.65 6.52% Springfield 2650 1673.69 13811 8722.75 19.19% Sterling 118 1498.73 689 8751.04 17.13% Stockbridge 14 802.96 139 7972.25 10.07% Stoneham 367 1645.45 2210 9908.56 16.61% Stoughton 597 2158.54 3100 11208.51 19.26% Stow 28 388.36 374 5187.42 7.49% Sturbridge 40 383.06 405 3878.53 9.88% Sudbury 191 1066.81 1249 6976.14 15.29% Sunderland 9 236.75 160 4208.89 5.63% Sutton 53 589.90 533 5932.43 9.94% Swampscott 127 926.56 1256 9163.43 10.11% Swansea 129 807.79 1517 9499.36 8.50% Taunton 951 1660.30 6267 10941.23 15.17% Templeton 121 1354.84 747 8364.16 16.20% Tewksbury 575 1867.45 3474 11282.64 16.55% Tisbury 7 168.21 435 10453.34 1.61% Tolland <5 * 8 1895.26 * Topsfield 111 1899.40 526 9000.78 21.10% Townsend 31 338.84 513 5607.22 6.04% Truro 9 455.74 100 5063.73 9.00%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Tyngsborough 89 742.23 968 8072.83 9.19% Tyringham <5 * 18 7169.04 * Upton 24 265.46 373 4125.65 6.43% Uxbridge 73 473.62 854 5540.67 8.55% Wakefield 307 1136.83 2610 9664.94 11.76% Wales <5 * 76 3987.64 * Walpole 229 884.15 2458 9490.09 9.32% Waltham 1190 1785.19 5648 8472.91 21.07% Ware 30 295.89 548 5404.99 5.47% Wareham 210 876.80 1970 8225.19 10.66% Warren 21 387.31 215 3965.35 9.77% Warwick 0 0 41 5470.21 0% Washington <5 * 26 5692.38 * Watertown 368 1109.35 2677 8069.89 13.75% Wayland 106 798.07 1002 7544.04 10.58% Webster 204 1186.67 1657 9638.76 12.31% Wellesley 228 766.78 1749 5882.02 13.04% Wellfleet <5 * 143 5183.61 * Wendell 0 0 37 5065.53 0% Wenham 19 364.96 208 3995.32 9.13% West Boylston 43 547.76 630 8025.27 6.83% West Bridgewater 145 2000.68 713 9837.85 20.34% West Brookfield 17 458.27 391 10540.29 4.35% West Newbury 8 196.01 189 4630.65 4.23% West Springfield 356 1208.53 2337 7933.56 15.23%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity West Stockbridge 5 418.16 58 4850.71 8.62% West Tisbury 7 242.81 147 5098.91 4.76% Westborough 335 1777.93 1710 9075.39 19.59% Westfield 430 1034.19 2901 6977.18 14.82% Westford 136 587.74 1600 6914.63 8.50% Westhampton 5 293.92 56 3291.92 8.93% Westminster 32 436.43 516 7037.51 6.20% Weston 108 973.52 974 8779.72 11.09% Westport 95 570.78 1236 7426.16 7.69% Westwood 122 827.72 1118 7585.13 10.91% Weymouth 690 1230.75 5022 8957.73 13.74% Whately 5 340.12 39 2652.97 12.82% Whitman 182 1180.30 1214 7873.00 14.99% Wilbraham 219 1505.94 1076 7399.04 20.35% Williamsburg 10 405.37 203 8229.09 4.93% Williamstown 83 1126.38 612 8305.35 13.56% Wilmington 325 1333.43 1923 7889.82 16.90% Winchendon 87 809.56 896 8337.49 9.71% Winchester 112 501.71 1682 7534.58 6.66% Windsor 0 0 36 4214.50 0% Winthrop 249 1321.15 1646 8733.39 15.13% Woburn 597 1438.87 3798 9153.81 15.72% Worcester 5028 2620.54 23792 12400.15 21.13% Worthington 0 0 55 5187.04 0% Wrentham 189 1676.35 1334 11832.04 14.17%

City/Town Count Rate Total Persons Tested Tested Rate Percent Positivity Yarmouth 110 457.89 1701 7080.64 6.47% Unknown2 275 * 29520 * * State Total 100158 1437.65 668092 9589.67 15.00%

