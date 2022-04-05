BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since July 2021.

Data published on the state’s COVID dashboard showed zero virus-related deaths from last Friday.

There were 2,888 new virus cases reported from Friday through Sunday.

There are currently 216 people hospitalized due to the virus, 31 people in the intensive care unit, and 14 intubated patients.

The seven-day positivity rate sits at 2.44 percent

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)