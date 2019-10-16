Mass. health officials report 10 new cases of vaping-associated lung injury to CDC

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health today reported 10 new cases of vaping-associated pulmonary injury— now totaling 29 cases, 10 confirmed and 19 probable—to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Information provided to the CDC also includes evidence gathered from patient interviews and patient medical records reviews.

To date, the Department of Public Health has received 152 reports of suspected vaping-related lung injuries.

Of the 152 reports, 29 cases were reported to the CDC, 63 cases are under active investigation and 60 have been ruled out. One patient, a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County, was the state’s first death from vaping-related lung injury, which DPH previously reported.

DPH has conducted patient interviews in 12 of the 29 cases reported to CDC and continues to contact patients for interviews. All 29 patients’ medical records have been reviewed by DPH.

Of the 29 cases reported to the CDC, 15 of the patients are female and 14 are male. Twenty-five of the patients were hospitalized as a result of their illness.

In addition, 20 of the 29 patients reported vaping THC, an ingredient found in marijuana, with or without nicotine. Of those 20 cases, 13 reported using THC only.

Seven reported THC and nicotine. Eight reported vaping nicotine only.

Nine cases were under the age of 20. Seven were between the ages of 20 and 29. Seven were between 30 and 49. There were six cases over the age of 50.

With the number of suspect cases growing statewide and nationally, Gov. Charlie Baker on Sept. 24t announced a public health emergency and a four-month statewide ban on sales of all vaping products in Massachusetts.

“We don’t know what specifically is causing the lung injuries in these cases, but we do know the one thing they have in common is the use of e-cigarettes, or vaping,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “We continue to work with our federal partners to share what we are learning and gain a better understanding of this disease.”

Since the reporting of vaping-related lung injury cases has been mandated, the number of possible cases reported to DPH has risen, climbing from 83 reports on September 30 to 152 as of today, just two weeks later.

Clinicians are asked to report any individual experiencing otherwise unexplained progressive symptoms of shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, cough, or weight loss, of any severity, and an abnormal chest imaging study, who also reports vaping within the 90 days prior to the onset of symptoms.

As of Oct. 8, nearly 1,300 lung injury cases associated with using e-cigarette or vaping products have been reported to the CDC from 49 states, the District of Columbia, and 1 U.S. territory. Twenty-six deaths have been confirmed in 21 states. All patients have reported a history of using e-cigarette or vaping products.

No single product has been linked to all cases of vaping related lung injury.

