BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 1,067 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths with a statewide positivity rate of 1.80 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,542,709 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,810 deaths.

There are currently 383 people hospitalized due to the virus, 65 people in the intensive care unit, and 65 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,291,478, public health data shows.

