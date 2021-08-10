BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 1,109 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate increased again.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 682,240 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17,743 deaths.

There are currently 334 people hospitalized due to the virus and 78 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.88 percent. At the height of the pandemic, the rate had soared above 30 percent. It had dropped well below one percent before the highly contagious Delta variant led to the recent surge in new cases.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Health officials also reported 2,232 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated residents, up from the 7,737 cases that were reported on July 31, new data shows.

Six counties in Massachusetts are now considered high risk for COVID-19 transmission, while seven others are at a substantial risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 4,375,000 Bay Staters have been fully vaccinated since the shots became available.

