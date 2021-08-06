BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 1,111 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 678,544 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17,727 deaths.

There are currently 271 people hospitalized due to the virus and 61 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.65 percent. At the height of the pandemic, the rate had soared above 30 percent. It had dropped well below one percent before the highly contagious Delta variant led to the recent surge in new cases.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 39.

More than 4,350,000 Bay Staters have been fully vaccinated since the shots became available.

