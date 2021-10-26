BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 1,115 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up slightly.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 790,431 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,563 deaths.

There are currently 546 people hospitalized due to the virus and 137 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 1.61 percent, up from a rate of 1.57 percent that was reported on Monday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported more than 3,000 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,718,067, public health data shows.

A total of 351,109 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

