Mass health officials report 1,137 new COVID cases, 36 deaths, 4.8% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,137 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a test positivity rate of 4.8 percent

A total of 150,498 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 36 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,700 statewide.

Five hundred and eighty-two people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and six are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.