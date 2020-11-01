Mass health officials report 1,139 new COVID cases, 22 deaths, 6.1% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,139 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday with a test positivity rate of 6.1 percent

A total of 155,660 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 22 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,788 statewide.

Six hundred and thirteen people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and thirteen are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.