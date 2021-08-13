BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 1,182 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up slightly.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 686,018 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17,772 deaths.

There are currently 375 people hospitalized due to the virus and 85 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.89 percent, up slightly from 2.86 percent on Thursday. It had dropped well below 1 percent before the highly contagious Delta variant led to the recent surge in new cases.

The majority of confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Earlier this week, health officials reported 2,232 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated residents, up from the 7,737 cases that were reported on July 31.

Every county in Massachusetts now has high or substantial COVID-19 transmission rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 4,388,000 Bay Staters have been fully vaccinated since the shots became available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)