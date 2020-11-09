Mass. health officials report 1,184 new COVID cases, 13 deaths, 2.5% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,184 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.

A total of 167,929 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 22,815 active cases with a daily test positivity rate of 2.5 percent.

Thirteen new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,936 statewide.

Five hundred and eighty-eight people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and forty-three are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.