Mass health officials report 1,243 new COVID cases, 27 deaths, 6.8% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,243 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a test positivity rate of 6.8 percent
A total of 151,741 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 27 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,727 statewide.
Five hundred and sixty-one people are currently hospitalized. Ninety-nine are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
