BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 1,267 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate remained the same.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 784,800 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,505 deaths.

There are currently 532 people hospitalized due to the virus and 142 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 1.82 percent, the same rate that was reported on Wednesday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported 3,431 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,705,194, public health data shows.

A total of 295,444 doses of the COVID-19 booster shots have also been administered.

