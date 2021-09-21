BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 1,283 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up slightly.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 743,950 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,094 deaths.

There are currently 636 people hospitalized due to the virus and 173 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.10 percent, up from a rate of 2 percent that was reported on Monday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported 4,568 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The entire state is now considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,565,377, public health data shows.

