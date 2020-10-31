Mass health officials report 1,292 new COVID cases, 16 deaths, 6.6% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,292 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday with a test positivity rate of 6.6 percent

A total of 154,521 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 16 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,766 statewide.

Six hundred and twenty-three people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and eighteen are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.