BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 1,343 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked down slightly.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 786,143 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,520 deaths.

There are currently 519 people hospitalized due to the virus and 144 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 1.78 percent, down from a rate of 1.82 percent that was reported on Thursday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported 3,431 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,708,304, public health data shows.

A total of 306,177 doses of the COVID-19 booster shots have also been administered.

