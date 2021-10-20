BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Wednesday reported 1,355 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 783,533 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,485 deaths.

There are currently 559 people hospitalized due to the virus and 144 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 1.82 percent, up from a rate of 1.74 percent that was reported on Tuesday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported 3,431 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,698,896, public health data shows.

A total of 283,597 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

