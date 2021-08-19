BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 1,373 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked down slightly.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 693,093 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17,799 deaths.

There are currently 439 people hospitalized due to the virus and 94 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.76 percent, down slightly from the rate of 2.78 percent reported on Wednesday. It had dropped well below 1 percent before the highly contagious Delta variant led to the recent surge in new cases.

The majority of confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 39.

On Tuesday, health officials reported 2,672 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

More than 4,410,000 Bay Staters have been fully vaccinated since the shots became available.

