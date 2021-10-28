BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 1,432 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up slightly.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 793,137 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,589 deaths.

There are currently 528 people hospitalized due to the virus and 140 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 1.69 percent, up from a rate of 1.67 percent that was reported on Wednesday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported more than 3,000 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 44,725,208, public health data shows.

A total of 406,016 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

