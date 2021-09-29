BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Wednesday reported 1,448 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate remained the same.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 756,363 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,213 deaths.

There are currently 632 people hospitalized due to the virus and 165 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 1.97 percent, a figure that was also reported on Tuesday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials on Tuesday reported reported 4,378 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

Almost all of Massachusetts remains high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,622,257, public health data shows.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)