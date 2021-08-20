BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 1,459 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up slightly.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 694,552 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17,805 deaths.

There are currently 467 people hospitalized due to the virus and 108 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.81 percent, up slightly from the rate of 2.76 percent reported on Thursday. It had dropped well below 1 percent before the highly contagious Delta variant led to the recent surge in new cases.

The majority of confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Ten of the 14 counties in Massachusetts now have high COVID-19 transmission rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 4,415,000 Bay Staters have been fully vaccinated since the shots became available.

