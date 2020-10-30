Mass health officials report 1,488 new COVID cases, 23 deaths, 7.3% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,488 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday with a test positivity rate of 7.3 percent

A total of 153,229 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 23 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,750 statewide.

Five hundred and seventy-one people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and six are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.