BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 1,492 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up slightly.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 765,351 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,320 deaths.

There are currently 589 people hospitalized due to the virus and 156 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 1.83 percent, up from a rate of 1.79 percent that was reported Tuesday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported reported 3,741 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 46 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

Most of Massachusetts remains high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,648,657, public health data shows.

