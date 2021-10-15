BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 1,512 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up slightly.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 777,475 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,439 deaths.

There are currently 541 people hospitalized due to the virus and 140 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.05 percent, up from a rate of 2.03 percent that was reported on Thursday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 4,034 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 45 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,681,457, public health data shows.

A total of 236,853 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

