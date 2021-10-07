BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 1,532 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up slightly.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 766,883 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,342 deaths.

There are currently 571 people hospitalized due to the virus and 150 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 1.84 percent, up from a rate of 1.83 percent that was reported Wednesday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported reported 3,741 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 46 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

Most of Massachusetts remains high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,653,822, public health data shows.

