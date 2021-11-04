BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 1,586 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 801,567 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,671 deaths.

There are currently 509 people hospitalized due to the virus and 147 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 1.84 percent, up from a rate of 1.81 percent that was reported on Wednesday.

The majority of the new confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 59.

Health officials on Tuesday reported more than 3,000 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,751,045, public health data shows.

A total of 543,339 doses of the COVID-19 booster shots have also been administered.

