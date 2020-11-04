Mass. health officials report 1,629 new COVID cases, 27 deaths, 1.6% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,629 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a daily test positivity rate of 1.6 percent.

A total of 158,937 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 17,455 active cases.

Twenty-seven new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,836 statewide.

Five hundred and two people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and nine are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.