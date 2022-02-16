BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Wednesday reported 1,653 new COVID-19 cases and 46 additional deaths with a statewide positivity rate of 2.90 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,525,644 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,324 deaths.

There are currently 832 people hospitalized due to the virus, 161 people in the intensive care unit, and 76 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,259,939, public health data shows.

A total of 2,784,169 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)