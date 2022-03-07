BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 1,694 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths with a statewide positivity rate of 1.55 percent.

Monday’s report included new cases from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, health officials noted.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,545,303 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,855 deaths.

There are currently 319 people hospitalized due to the virus, 56 people in the intensive care unit, and 26 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,293,177, public health data shows.

