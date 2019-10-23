Mass. health officials report 17 new cases of vaping-related lung injury to CDC

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Public Health has reported 17 additional cases of vaping-associated lung injury— now totaling 46 cases, 16 confirmed and 30 probable—to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials said.

The announcement Wednesday came as the department rolled out a new online dashboard that includes information on vaping cases reported to the CDC that will be updated every Wednesday by noon.

To date, DPH has received 184 reports from clinicians of suspected vaping-associated lung injury. Of those 184 reports, 46 cases, both confirmed and probable, were reported to the CDC.

Of the 46 cases reported to the CDC, 27 of the patients were female and 19 were male. Forty of the patients were hospitalized as a result of their illness. One patient, a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County, was the state’s first death from vaping-associated lung injury.

DPH’s guidance for local boards of health, health care providers, and retailers can be found on its website at mass.gov/vapingemergency.

