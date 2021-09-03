BOSTON (WHDH) –Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 1,703 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths were also reported.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 714,691 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17,909 deaths.

There are currently 609 people hospitalized due to the virus and 162 people in the intensive care unit.

The seven-day positivity rate now sits at 2.44 percent. It had dropped well below 1 percent before the highly contagious Delta variant led to the recent surge in new cases.

The majority of confirmed cases in recent weeks have been among people between the ages of 20 and 39.

