Mass. health officials report 1,761 new COVID cases, 23 deaths, 2% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,761 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday with a daily test positivity rate of 2 percent.

A total of 160,698 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 18,279 active cases.

Twenty-three new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,859 statewide.

Four hundred and ninety-eight people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and fifteen are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.