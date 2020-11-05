Mass. health officials report 1,761 new COVID cases, 23 deaths, 2% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 1,761 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday with a daily test positivity rate of 2 percent.
A total of 160,698 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 18,279 active cases.
Twenty-three new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,859 statewide.
Four hundred and ninety-eight people are currently hospitalized. One hundred and fifteen are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
From October 18 through 30, 2,834 people between the ages of 0 and 19 tested positive for COVID-19. The highest rate of positives per age group.
Ages 20-29 came in next with 2,734 , followed by 30-39 year-olds at 2,676. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 425 confirmed cases in that two-week period.
